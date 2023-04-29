BEAUFORT — The East Carteret baseball team fell from the unbeaten ranks in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference on Tuesday with a 10-2 setback versus Northside-Pinetown.
The Mariners suffered an 18-5 loss to the Panthers two days later.
East is now 6-2 in the league and 12-8 overall. The Beaufort club is tied for second in the conference with Pamlico (11-9 overall) with the Hurricanes also 6-2.
The two will play twice this coming week, Tuesday at Pamlico and Thursday at East.
First-place Northside (15-4) is 7-1 in the league.
The matchup between the Panthers and Mariners were polar opposites with Northside putting a 10-spot on the board in the bottom of the first inning in the first matchup and then scoring 10 in the bottom of the seventh in the rematch.
Alex Doans smacked a home run and drove in four runs for East in the second game.
Jacob Nelson had a double and scored a run. He, along with Eli Jenkins and Brody Nelson, had a hit a piece for the Mariners in the first game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.