MOREHEAD CITY — Bennie Brooks recently received a couple of honors from the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.
The East Carteret senior was one of 15 players named to the all-state team with a third-team designation.
He was also named the NCBCA District 2 Boys Player of the Year.
District 2 consists of Carteret, Onslow, Duplin, Pender, New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus, Bladen and Sampson counties.
Brooks led a Mariners squad that won its second straight 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship with a 10-0 mark.
He averaged 24.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 54 percent from the floor.
Brooks went off for 42 points while shooting 63 percent (15-of-24) and added nine rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocks in an 80-62 win over a tough Granville Central (12-3) team in the second round.
East (12-1) saw its undefeated season end in the third round with a 63-61 loss to a then undefeated Riverside (14-1) squad.
Brooks was injured in that matchup but still went for 17 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.
Teammate Shamel Baker was named to the NCBCA District 2 Second Team.
He was a revelation in his freshman season, averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals.
Baker stepped up his game in the biggest contest of the season and nearly led the team to the regional final with a career- and game-high 28 points against Riverside. He added four assists and seven steals to his impressive performance.
He was one of just three freshmen named to the three District 2 teams.
West Carteret was also highlighted by the NCBCA.
Mark Mansfield was named the District 2 Boys Coach of the Year, and Jaxon Ellingsworth was named to the District 2 Boys First Team.
Mansfield led the Patriots to their third consecutive Coastal Conference crown and their first 3A regional final in 36 years and did so with almost an entirely new lineup. The Patriots lost their top four scorers, five of their top six scorers and six players total from their 2019-2020 rotation.
Ellingsworth was one of the players who took his game to another level, going from 3.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game as a sophomore to averages of 21.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 65 percent from the floor.
He was a monster in the playoffs, going for 28 points and 15 rebounds in a 63-45 win over a New Hanover (9-2) team that entered the game with just one loss, and then went for 20 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks in a eye-popping 76-58 victory over a Northern Guilford (16-1) outfit that came into the contest undefeated.
He looked like the best player on the court and had his team just one overtime period from advancing to its second state championship game in the 57-year history of the program in a 72-69 loss to Northwood (14-3). Ellingsworth missed just three shots (14-of-17) while scoring a game-high 32 points.
He also recorded a triple-double in a 71-61 win over Swansboro on Jan. 15, finishing with 35 points, 16 rebounds and 12 blocks.
The honors continued on the girls side with Croatan nabbing two distinctions.
Andrew Gurley was named District 2 Basketball Girls Coach of the Year, and Haley Cousins was selected to the District 2 Girls Second Team.
Gurley has developed a reputation as one of the best girls basketball coaches in the eastern part of the state over the past seven years. His teams in that time have gone 120-44 and 67-23 in conference play with four 20-win seasons, three league championships and six trips to the playoffs.
Cousins was one of the key players this season for a squad that lost four of its top five scorers from a team that went 25-3 in 2019-2020.
She led the team in rebounds (5.3) and steals (3.9) while ranking second in scoring (11.8) for an outfit that went 13-3 overall, 10-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to finish as the runner-up, and then went to the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
