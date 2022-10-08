BEAUFORT — The Croatan girls golf team captured a nonconference win over East Carteret at The Beaufort Club on Wednesday.
The two teams met for an 18-hole match, with the Cougars’ top four golfers finishing in 296 strokes and the Mariners’ in 348.
Nicole Hassi earned medalist honors with a 95 score. Teammates Landry Cliton shot a 100, Natalia Melbard a 101, and Giada Melbard and Alison Anderson a 107 apiece.
Corrie Rose shot a 110 to lead the Mariners. Carley Fulcher shot a 114 and Olivia Cox a 124.
The Cougars were golfing in their second match of the week after winning a 3A Coastal Conference contest at Morehead City Country Club. They shot 144 as a team, leading second-place Richlands by a solid 13 strokes. West Carteret also competed in the match and placed fourth with a score of 176.
Natalia Melbard split medalist honors with Swansboro’s Parker Marion with a 42 over nine holes. Hassi shot a 49, Giada Melbard and Anderson a 53 each, Landry Clitfon a 55 and Massey Watson a 56.
West’s top four golfers were Kalen Trujillo with a 50 score, Madeline Steidl with a 61, Maggie Garner with a 65 and Sara Tell with a 66.
Croatan’s next match will be 18 holes at Rock Creek Golf & Country Club on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.