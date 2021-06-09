SWANSBORO — The West Carteret baseball team can check off the conference championship box after a win at Swansboro on Monday.
The Patriots tied their season high in runs with a 15-4 victory to cement the 3A Coastal Conference title and up their undefeated overall record to 9-0.
Swansboro (5-5) came into the contest as the No. 2 team in the conference with a 5-4 record, but the loss widened the gap between it and first place to four games.
For head coach Brooks Jernigan, the win comes at a strange time, the team’s second game in 11 days with the end of the school year, a national holiday and graduation for his seniors sprinkled in.
“It’s weird,” he said, “because usually by this time in the school year, if you’re playing, you’re deep in the playoffs. Over the last two weeks, we’ve had to deal with Memorial Day, graduation and exams, and we’re still in the regular season. It’s challenging.”
Add to that, weather hasn’t been favorable. The Patriots were slated to play Swansboro on Friday, but the game was postponed due to rain. It rained all Monday morning and into the early afternoon before letting up in time for the game.
“There has been no consistency for us,” Jernigan said. “We haven’t been able to practice as often, and we just haven’t gotten back in the rhythm we were win a few weeks ago. I think that’s why they came out a little sluggish tonight.”
West only led 4-2 through four innings before putting its foot on the gas with six runs in the fifth and five more combined over the sixth and seventh. Josh Mason had a standout night, hitting 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs.
The center fielder led off for the Patriots with a single in the first inning, scoring on a double from Bryson Willis that also scored Jarrett Hall. Willis drove in two runs and scored four of his own in the win.
Gage Bohmuller also drove in three runs as the cleanup hitter with two singles. His base hit in the first inning drove in Willis, and he got another one in the fourth to score Mason. The last run of the night came from Jarrett Hall, who scored three all game, on a sacrifice grounder from Bohmuller.
Jaxon Ellingsworth started on the mound and earned the win, but he exited in the third inning with two Swansboro runners on base and one out. Exchanging one lefty for another, Jernigan put in reliever Tyler DeLuzio, who gave up an RBI base hit on his third pitch and then recovered to strike out three and give up no more hits over 2 2/3 innings.
“Tyler did a really good job,” Jernigan said. “He came and gave up the first hit, but got settled in and threw strikes. He came back in the fourth and the fifth and pushed us through until we could get C.W. on the mound.”
C.W. Bayer threw the last two frames and struck out three with no hits or runs allowed. Ellingsworth struck out two and walked four with two hits and two earned runs allowed in his 2 1/3 innings.
“Jaxon hasn’t thrown off the mound in probably two weeks,” Jernigan said. “I thought he was a little out of sync, so we’ll get him back on the mound probably Thursday against Havelock. Our goal this week is to get everyone working on all cylinders as we head into the playoffs.”
West will face Havelock on Thursday for its regular season finale. The 3A state playoffs start on Tuesday. The Patriots are currently ranked No. 10 in the 3A by MaxPreps.com.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret..301 062 3 - 15 15 1
Swansboro...101 020 0 - 4 3 8
WP – Ellingsworth
LP – Haymore
West Carteret leading hitters: Mason 4-5 (2B), 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Bohmuller 2-4, 3 RBIs; C. Garner 2-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Norris 2-5, RBI, run; Willis 2-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, 4 runs; B. Garner 1-4, RBI, run; Hall 1-4, 3 runs; McLaughlin 1-4, run.
Swansboro leading hitters: Beatty 2-3, run; Ramsey 1-3, 2 RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.