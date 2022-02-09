BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team has hinted at its offensive potential in the last six quarters of play.
The Mariners (11-5 overall) have scored at least 25 points in five of those. After managing a measly 17 points in the first half of their first league loss to Pamlico, they ripped off 57 in the second half and then scored 51 in the first half Tuesday in a 94-70 victory over Southside.
“We shot the ball well,” East coach Daniel Griffee. “It was nice to be able to shoot the ball after the night we had against Pamlico.”
East moved to 6-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to keep its hopes for a league championship alive. The Mariners will finish the regular season at home on Thursday, Feb. 17 versus Pamlico (11-7). The Hurricanes are undefeated in conference play at 6-0 after taking a 77-74 victory over East last week.
“That is huge, especially seeing that we canceled the (conference) tournament,” Griffee said. “If we win, we’d split the conference championship, and we’d both get No. 1 seeds in the playoffs.”
The Mariners are the lone 2A team in the six-team league.
Griffee credited four players for the team’s recent offensive uptick.
Jacob Nelson and Cole Jernigan have opened up the offense with their outside shooting.
Nelson had one three-pointer in 42 career games before hitting 10 in his last eight, including five in the last two. Jernigan had three three-pointers in 24 career games before hitting five in the last two, including four versus Southside.
“They both can shoot it,” Griffee said. “People think they can’t, but they can shoot the ball, and they’re getting confidence.”
The duo’s shooting has added an outside presence to a team that desperately needs it.
Charles Matheka (16.6 points per game) with 33 treys in 16 games is the lone outside threat. Shamel Baker leads the team in scoring with 21.3 points per game, but most of his points come on strong drives to the basket as his 11 three-pointers this season prove.
“It takes a lot of pressure off Shamel and Charles,” Griffee said. “They’ve been expected to carry the load this year, and that is a lot to ask of sophomores in varsity basketball. It’s nice when they don’t have to and other guys can contribute.”
Baker led the team with 28 points against Southside, followed by Matheka with 21, Jernigan with 16, which tied a career high, and Nelson with 12.
East hit double figures in three-pointers for the first time this season with 12. Matheka hit five, Jernigan four, Nelson two and Max Bernauer one.
Four of Matheka’s treys came in the first half as he put up 14 points at the break. Nelson scored all 12 of his points in the first half. Baker scored 12 in the first quarter alone.
The teams entered the contest sharing 5-1 conference records, and the first quarter suggested it might be a competitive affair, but East led by as many as 34 in the second half before Southside cut it to 19 at one point.
The Seahawks, who began the season with six straight losses, dropped to 7-11 overall.
After a bit of a slow start – they held a 15-13 lead with 2:20 to go in the first quarter – the Mariners finished the opening frame on a 11-2 run. They held a 29-20 lead early in the second quarter before finishing the half on a 22-7 run over the final 6:04 to take a 51-27 lead at the break.
“It flowed like the offense can,” Griffee said. “We didn’t press it, we just allowed it to happen.”
Defense and rebounding also played a part, supplied by the other two players Griffee pointed to as recent difference makers.
Skylar Gray hit double digits in scoring for just the second time in his career with 10 points. He and Miguel Bassotto supply some much-needed length to an undersized lineup. The football players are playing varsity basketball for the first time.
“Down low, Skylar and Miguel, each day, they are becoming better basketball players,” Griffee said. “They’re athletic, strong, and you can see them starting to figure stuff out. It’s fun to watch them progress and get better.”
Shawn Gerard led five players in double figures for Southside with 15 points. Mavonte Deloach had 14, Keywon Campbell and Kenjray Coffield each scored 11, and Donta Deloach had 10.
Before its rematch with Pamlico, East will have to get by Southside again on the road Tuesday after traveling to Lejeune (0-16, 0-7) on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Southside........................ 15 12 20 23 - 70
East Carteret................... 26 25 18 25 - 94
SOUTHSIDE (70) – Gerard 15, M. Deloach 14, Campbell 11, Coffield 11, D. Deloach 10, Tell 3, Stilley 2, Elks 2, Joyner 2.
EAST CARTERET (94) – Baker 28, Matheka 21, Jernigan 16, Nelson 12, Gray 10, Bernauer 5, Doans 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.