OCEAN — Croatan earned a sweep last week in a home cross country meet with West Carteret and Richlands.
The girls posted a perfect score with 15 points, followed by West with 49. Richlands didn’t take part in the girls meet.
The Cougars took the top six spots.
Tessa McFarland won the 31-runner race in 22 minutes, 2 seconds. Audrey Kirkwood collected the runner-up spot in 22:09. Cameran Ladd placed third in 22:15. Kayla Hunt ended up fourth in 22:28, followed by Kennedy Zaiden in fifth in 23:02 and Emilie Hayes in sixth in 23:25.
Ryan Germain gave West its top finisher, taking seventh in 23:52. Sally King rounded out the top 10 for West in a 10th-place time of 24:49. Elaina Sherline hit the line in 25:13 to take 12th, followed by Anna Johnson in 13th in 25:14. Marlena Marson stopped the watch in 25:26 to finish 15th, followed by Caroline Dickinson in 16th in 25:39.
The Croatan boys nearly put up a perfect score with 18 points. West took second with 42, and Richlands scored 81.
The Cougars took six of the top seven spots.
Tyrese Cone finished first in 16:53 to win the 38-runner race. James Wallace secured the runner-up spot in 17:21. Noah Guerrero claimed fourth in 17:48, followed by Matthew Quispe in fifth in 18:24, Trey Austin in sixth in 19:02 and Cooper Stephens in seventh in 19:15.
Jake Knight supplied West with its top finisher, taking third in 17:33. The Patriots grabbed the last three spots in the top 10 with Chance McCubbin placing eighth in 19:33, followed by Hunter Guthrie in ninth 19:40 and Carter Bass in 10th in 19:55. Luciano Botta placed 12th in 20:17, followed by Wade Phillips in 13th in 20:39.
