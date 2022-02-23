BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team followed a familiar script Tuesday in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
The No. 9 seed Mariners trailed by double digits early before rallying for an 82-69 win over No. 24 seed J.F. Webb.
“We’re used to that,” said East coach Daniel Griffee, who saw his team face a 12-point deficit in the second quarter. “West (Carteret), West Craven, White Oak, Pamlico, we’ve had those games where we had to battle back and chip away, and so that’s prepared us.”
East (15-5) fought back only to fall short in two of its losses this season, cutting a 21-point deficit to eight against West Carteret before falling 68-55. In a 77-74 loss to Pamlico, it shaved a 19-point deficit down to three.
The Mariners trailed by seven in the second half to both Southside and White Oak before beating the Seahawks 69-55 and the Vikings 75-73. They trailed West Craven by 13 in the second half but ultimately prevailed 71-65.
Facing a 24-12 score after the first quarter of play versus the Warriors (13-14), the home team went on a 16-2 run over a four-minute span to takes its first lead of the game, 28-26.
Charles Matheka accounted for eight of those points, including back-to-back three-pointers. He scored 16 of his 24 points in the second quarter to help his team go into halftime trailing by just one, 38-37.
“Charles hit those two threes in the second quarter, and that chopped the lead down,” Griffee said. “Shamel (Baker) was able to start scoring a lot of baskets going at the rim.”
Baker then went for 14 of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter. He scored eight of his team’s final 11 points as East closed the period on a 11-6 run to take a 59-54 lead into the fourth.
“It’s amazing to see sophomores do that,” Griffee said. “It feels like they are juniors or seniors. They play above their age. They make runs by themselves.”
Baker connected on an old-fashioned three-point play to start the fourth and give his squad a nine-point cushion, but then briefly left the game at the 5:44 mark with a turned ankle after Webb had cut the deficit to just four. Jeremiah Stubbs replaced him and hit a step-back three-pointer and ripped down two boards versus the taller Warriors as East scored 10 in a row to take a 72-58 lead with 2:52 to go.
“Jeremiah did excellent,” Griffee said. “We had guys out, Cole (Jernigan) had a gash on his eye Jacob’s (Nelson) wrist was hurt, Shamel rolls his ankle. Jeremiah was huge off the bench. He stepped up.”
Nelson, who scored 10 of his 16 points in the first half, fought off a wrist injury in the fourth quarter. Jernigan suffered a cut beside his left eye in the first half. Skyler Gray, who scored eight points, also left the game momentarily with a finger to the eye.
The Warriors eventually cut the lead to eight with 1:47 remaining, but the Mariners finished on a 9-4 run with seven of those points coming from the free-throw line. The squad went 14-for-19 from the stripe in the fourth quarter and finished 20-for-28 on the night.
Matheka shot 10-for-11, while Baker was 6-for-7.
“Those free throws were big, especially in a game like this,” Griffee said.
Webb shot 7-for-16 from the foul line.
The Mariners will next host No. 25 seed Eastern Wayne (12-14) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Warriors upset No. 8 seed Research Triangle (23-8) in the first round. The Mariners are No. 13 in the 2A East RPI rankings, while Eastern Wayne is 25. Webb was No. 24, while Research Triangle was 12.
It looked like Webb would be the team moving on to the second round after a first quarter that saw Cameron Wilkinson (10) and Markeevis Latta (8) combine for 18 of their team’s 24 points as it ran out to a 12-point advantage.
Latta led his team with 20 points, while Wilkerson scored 16. Jamarri Williams scored 10 of his 17 points in the second quarter, and Winston-Salem State signee Javon Bullock rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10.
“That wasn’t a normal first-round game,” Griffee said. “I’ve coached in 3A and 1A, and I can’t believe that 2A first round is as tough as the third round. They were good. They played their butts off. They shot the lights out, they were fast, controlled the ball, got to the rim, did just about everything.”
The Warriors, who finished fourth in the 2A/3A Northern Lakes Conference, were in the postseason for the first time in three years and only the second time in 10 years.
“We lost five seniors, but we have a great young core,” Webb coach Alex Tharpe said. “We hope to keep it going. East Carteret is a heck of a team. They fought hard, very hard. They outworked us. Our shots stopped falling, and as soon as they got going, there was no stopping them. Credit to them.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
J.F. Webb.......................... 24 14 16 15 - 69
East Carteret................... 12 25 22 23 - 82
J.F. WEBB (69) – Latta 20, Williams 17, Wilkerson 16, Bullock 10, Rogers 4, Hunt 2.
EAST CARTERET (82) – Baker 26, Matheka 24, Nelson 16, Gray 8, Stubbs 3, Lawrence 2, Bassotto 2, Jernigan 1.
