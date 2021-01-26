OCEAN — The boys soccer season got off to a cold, wet start Monday with Croatan hosting West Carteret in a nonconference county clash.
The Cougars took care of business, winning 7-1 on the strength of two goals and an assist from Travis Garner-McGraw, two goals from Garrett Boucher and three assists and a goal from Gavin Beaupre.
With the rain reduced to a fine mist and the temperature settled around 50 degrees, Croatan made quick work of its Highway 24 foes with three goals in the first 10 minutes. Boucher put one in the net in the sixth minute, Eli Simonette scored off an assist from A.J. Matas in the eighth minute, and one minute later, Garner-McGraw scored on an assist from Simonette.
“They came out firing, which is good. We needed that,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “The rest of the half was a little disappointing in terms of our finishing. We just had a lot of opportunities where we just didn’t quite get on the end of it. It’s good to come out and get a win, especially against West. We really wanted to come out and play at a high level.”
The Patriots held the Cougars scoreless for the next 43 minutes, grinding in the wet conditions to beat an aggressive Croatan attack, which was called offsides five times and took 24 total shots on the night.
“They came out much more organized in the second half and made things difficult for us for that first 15-20 minutes,” Slater said. “We were able to make some adjustments and find our way.”
The Patriots got their lone goal in the 60th minute off the foot of Jordan Alexio. West otherwise struggled offensively, taking just three shots and earning no corner kicks.
“I’d hoped we be ready,” West coach Charles Dailey said. “It was both teams’ first game of the season, but we were not focused, and it cost us. We played well for the first 20 minutes of the second half, but that’s not enough. They have a very good team. I was very impressed with the quality of their play. It’s a long season. We’ll get it together.”
The Cougars scored the final three goals of the night, with Beaupre setting up a Boucher goal in the 65th minute, Beaupre scoring himself in the 70th and Garner-McGraw putting in his second in the 80th minute.
“I thought we played well,” Garner-McGraw said. “Obviously, (West) is coached well, but overall, we were better connected, and we came out on top.”
Garner-McGraw played significant minutes, a tough task at a position with frequent sprinting and a mask over mouth and nose.
“Soccer is a very cardio sport,” he said. “There’s controversy over whether we should have to wear it or not. It’s definitely an obstacle to overcome, and I think we’ve done very well with that.”
The nonconference match against West will be the only one for Croatan, which will jump right into 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference play tonight (Wednesday) with a visit from Southwest Onslow. West will only play two more nonconference opponents – J.H. Rose at home tonight and D.H. Conley on the road Wednesday, Feb. 3 – before starting 3A Coastal Conference play.
The regular season has been shortened this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A shortened schedule isn’t the only change to the soccer season. Players, coaches and fans alike are required to wear masks, and fan capacity for outdoor sports is limited to 100 people or no more than 30 percent of the stadium’s capacity.
There is also the changeover from one game to the next, which forced a long line outside the field gates on Monday as the jayvee game expired and fans exited the facility to make way for the next game’s spectators.
“Not sure I expected that,” Croatan athletic director Dave Boal said, “but it went well. The people were fine. That’s the way it has to be right now, as long as there are two games on the same night. With basketball in the gym, once people got the routine, it wasn’t a problem at all.”
Indoor sports have been limited to just 25 fans, meaning only parents of the home team is typically able to attend. With the capacity upped 300 percent for outdoor venues, walk-up tickets were issued in addition to those allocated for parents of both the home and away schools.
After the match with Southwest Onslow, which could be rained out, Croatan’s next action will be on the road Monday at Dixon, last year’s Coastal 8 champion. The Cougars went 12-2 in the league last year with both losses to the Bulldogs.
The Patriots will start their conference schedule on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at home against Northside-Jacksonville. West is looking to improve upon last year’s fourth-place finish in the conference.
“We’re looking forward to our conference schedule, but this is where we get ready,” Dailey said. “We certainly need to do better than we did tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.