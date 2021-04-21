BEAUFORT — Adam McIntosh has produced more completions and passing yards in the past two games than he did in the previous six.
The East Carteret junior quarterback has been slinging it of late, going 37-of-67 in the past eight quarters, totaling 575 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
“We’ve showed the coaches that our passing game is open” McIntosh said. “And with the offensive line stepping up and holding their blocks really well to give Jacob (Nelson) and me time to make plays, we’re doing some things.”
Nelson and McIntosh put up two of the best performances in program history Friday night in a 60-40 first round playoff win over Hobbton as the Mariners totaled 689 yards and improved to 6-2.
Nelson ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and racked up 156 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches. McIntosh totaled six touchdowns, throwing four, running for one and returning one on a kickoff. He threw for 341 yards, going 22-of-35, and also ran for 78 yards.
“I did not know we had done that,” McIntosh said. “I knew Jacob was all over the place, so I knew he had done something remarkable.”
McIntosh has shined all season, but he’s looked like a different player over the past two weeks.
He threw for 234 yards against Croatan, going 15-of-30, and ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns.
The Cougars won that contest 44-29 but led 36-7 before McIntosh ran for three straight touchdowns to give his team 22 unanswered points and bring the score to 36-29 with almost 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
“We were able to use our athleticism, and we kept playing,” he said. “When we started passing on Croatan, that brought my confidence up a lot. We started throwing a lot more that week in practice, and it helped me get the timing down with all of my wide receivers.”
The Mariners registered their most passing attempts (30) in the game against Croatan since throwing 33 on Nov. 17, 2017 in a 41-40 loss to Lakewood in the first round of the state playoffs. McIntosh nearly matched that number in the first half alone versus Hobbton, going 17-of-29 for 195 yards.
“We planned on a having a good mix, but we started having success throwing it, so we kept on with it,” he said. “Coach would ask me what I was seeing, and I was telling him the pass was wide open, so we passed a lot.”
McIntosh has run for nearly 800 yards and 15 touchdowns and has thrown for more than 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns for a team that is averaging more than 42 points per game.
This kind of success was difficult to predict last year.
East looked more like a junior varsity squad with 19 underclassmen on a 32-player roster that went 3-9.
“I feel like we’ve had a good turnaround from last year,” McIntosh said. “We struggled a lot on the offensive side, and our defense has sure stepped up this year. It was a challenging year, but I feel like it helped me grow into the player I am now. It showed me I had to step it up.”
The Mariners didn’t just lose nine games, they lost them with authority, giving up at least 42 points in every loss while scoring more than 14 only once in those defeats. The team dropped its nine games by an average score of 52-9.
McIntosh started four games at quarterback as a sophomore, going 32-of-69 for 439 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
“It was the first year I’ve ever played quarterback and it was tough,” McIntosh said. “It was downright demoralizing, but this year has changed my whole attitude. Each week I’m getting more confident.”
A growth spurt, a year in the weight room and offseason of field work has paid big dividends. As a sophomore, he was 6-0, 170 pounds, and now he’s 6-3, 210.
“It’s been a lot of work,” McIntosh said. “I was training with the guys all summer, trying to create connections with each other. It feels like we all have a connection with each other now. We’re a unit working together. It’s because of all that work in the offseason.”
A standout student with a 3.875 GPA, McIntosh is looking at a number of options after high school. He’s interested in joining the U.S. Marine Corps and becoming a pilot and is also interested in continuing his football career.
“Playing ball, that is something I’m trying to pursue,” he said. “I’d like to play quarterback, but if they want me to play wide receiver or defensive back, I’ll play anything.”
Here are a few of McIntosh’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Waterboy.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Alan Jackson.
Favorite Song: “Older Women” by Ronnie McDowell.
Favorite Athlete: Lamar Jackson.
Favorite Vacation: Going to the mountains and snowboarding.
Favorite Hobby: Hunting.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”– Ricky Bobby.
Favorite Food: Pizza.
Favorite Drink: Mountain Dew.
Favorite Restaurant: Beaufort Café.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning the Mullet Bucket in my freshman year versus West.”
Favorite Teacher: Coach B.J. Frazier.
Favorite Sport: Football.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Hanging out with Jacob Nelson, Thomas Wallace and Mason Rose.”
Favorite Website/App: YouTube.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: Coach Daniel Griffe on TikTok.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Kevin Hart, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Ice Cube and Shaquille O’Neal.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Jacob Nelson, Mason Rose, Miguel Bassotto, Thomas Wallace, Cameron Eakes and coach Harrison Smith.
Items For A Deserted Island: Fire starter, water, bug spray, blankets and a mattress.
