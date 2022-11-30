SWANSBORO — East Carteret placed two grapplers on the podium of the Dirty Bird Invitational on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The Mariners placed seventh in the tournament with 42 points. Host Swansboro won with 222.5 points.
Pamlico County placed second with 172.5 points, and White Oak rounded out the podium with 139. South Lenoir placed fourth with 131, Lejeune and Northside-Jacksonville tied for fifth with 68, John Paul II eighth with 41 and Richlands ninth with 17.
East traveled with seven wrestlers to the competition. The top finishes were Josiah Hynes (8-2), placing third at 145 pounds, Daniel White (6-2) placing third at 220 and Nery Resendiz-Garcia (6-3) at 160.
White scored a pin in his last action of the day, putting Tyler Stevens (3-4) of Pamlico County to the mat in 1 minute, 39 seconds.
The senior Mariner was knocked out of the winner’s bracket when he was pinned seven seconds before the last whistle in the semifinal matchup with Swansboro’s Brayden Cline (6-3). He earned his spot in the consolation final with a 1:35 pin of South Lenoir’s Ethan Villa (1-2).
Hynes won by 5-0 decision over Linden Southerland of Northside in his third-place match.
He reached the consolation final with a 4-1 decision over Richlands’ Ryan McManus (5-4) after he was eliminated from the first-place bracket via a 15-0 technical fall defeat to the Pirates’ Klint Rhude (6-0).
Resendiz-Garcia also reached the consolation finals of his weight division but was pinned in 1:29 by Kordyn Su (7-3) of Swansboro. He reached the third-place match with a 33-second pin of Richlands’ Broderick Broache (2-4).
East’s next tournament action will be the Swiss Bear Classic on Saturday.
