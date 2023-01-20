HAMPTON, Va. — Athletes from 34 teams participated in the 12th Atlantic Coast Invitational.
Thirty-three teams were from Virginia. One was from North Carolina.
The North Carolina team came home with victories in both the boys and girls track and field meets at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton, Va.
Croatan won the boys meet by 45 points and captured the girls meet by 20.
The Cougars produced 111 points in the boys meet to run away with it. Woodside took second with 66, followed by Thomas Dale with 65.
The Cougars accumulated 105 points in the girls meet to outlast Thomas Dale with 85. Stafford scored 40.
BOYS
Luke Nicolajsen won the 500 meters in 1 minute, 8.25 seconds. He joined Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens and Matthew Quispe in the 1,600-meter relay to help the team to a victory in 3:31.83.
Nicolajsen also teamed up with James Wallace, Trey Austin and Quispe in the 3,200-meter relay to help that squad earn a triumph in 8:21.70.
Wallace won the 1,000 meters in 2:41.41. He linked up with Justin Wax, Trey Austin and Riley Robinson in the 1,600-meter relay to lead the team to a fourth-place time of 3:41.39.
Quispe took second in the 500 meters in 1:08.35, followed by Cooper Stephens in third in 1:09.62.
Tyrese Cone finished first in the 3,200 meters in 10:18.48. He placed third in the 1,600 meters in 4:46.94. Austin closed the 1,000 meters in fifth in 2:49.51.
Croatan took the top four spots in the pole vault. Jake Carroll won it with a personal-record 12-0 clearance, followed by Ashton Kirkwood with a personal-record 11-6 vault, Robert Wallace with a personal-record 10-6 clearance and Bryson Caulder with a 9-6 vault.
Noah Guerrero claimed third in the 3,200 meters in 10:45.06 and took seventh in the 1,600 meters in 4:57.12. Robinson finished 10th in the high jump with a 5-4 leap.
Robinson joined Hunter Poole, Brayden Stephens and Wax in the 800-meter relay to give the team a 12th-place time of 1:39.29.
Peyton Heath took 12th in the triple jump with a 37-9 tale of the tape. Brayden Stephens ended up 14th in the 300 meters in 38.03.
GIRLS
Ginger Hayden won the high jump with a 4-10 clearance in the girls meet. She placed third in the triple jump with a 33-8.5 distance and took sixth in the long jump with a 14-8.5 measurement.
Croatan grabbed the top three spots in the pole vault. Carly Gordinier finished first with a personal-record 10-6 clearance, followed by Bri Saunders with a personal-record 9-0 and Jaden Melby with an 8-6.
Tessa McFarland took the 500 meters in 1:21.83. She teamed up with Kennedy Zaiden, Lexi Tripp and Ashley Kirkwood in the 1,600-meter relay to push the team to a second-place clocking of 4:22.37.
McFarland also joined, Logan Bessemer, Zaiden and Tripp in the 800-meter relay to help the team finish seventh in 1:55.22.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Skylar Nawrocki, Ashly Case, Eliana Dettle and Kirkwood secured the top spot in 11:52.35.
The Cougars took three of the top four spots in the 3,200 meters. Kayla Hunt finished as runner-up in 13:20.36, followed by Emilie Hayes in third in 13:55.16 and Sofia Biedenbach in fourth with a personal-record 14:35.21.
Cailin Ames placed third in the shot put with a 33-7 push. Tripp claimed fifth in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.07. She also finished 11th in the 300 meters in 44.81.
Kirkwood stopped the watch in a personal-record 3:35.44 in the 1,000 meters to take sixth. Hunt finished ninth in the 1,600 meters in 6:07.91, followed by Hayes in 11th in 6:10.48. Nawrocki took the 10th spot in the 1,000 meters in 3:39.97. Paige Merrell placed 11th in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.56. Zaiden ended up 14th in the 300 meters in 45.47.
