Carteret Sports Leadership looked much different in its 23rd year of operation. Instead of playing the sports they love, and experiencing hands-on leadership, the student-athlete group took another approach, meeting via Zoom conference calls and in smaller groups. Members of the group that graduated last month, include: front, Grayson Edwards; back row, left to right, Sami Nelson, Courtney Tyndall, Junior Parker, J.R. Eastman, Klint Marek, Al Morris, and Kel Jones. Not in the photo are Olivia McNair and Caroline Beaver. (Contributed photo)