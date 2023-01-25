OCEAN — While some things have remained the same for the Croatan girls basketball team, some things are much different.
A year after finishing fifth in the six-team 3A Coastal Conference with a 3-7 record, the Cougars are undefeated with a 4-0 mark. They went 4-14 overall last season but are now 8-8.
“It was a struggle, but I think going through that last year helped prepare our team this year because we definitely learned a lot,” Ginger Hayden said. “I’m so glad that in my senior year so far we are undefeated in conference, and I hope we can keep it that way.”
Hayden has remained a constant.
As a junior, she led the team in scoring (8.4) and rebounding (8.4). She leads the team in the same categories this season with averages of 8.9 points and 7.7 rebounds. She also ranks first in blocks (1.3) and second in steals (2.6).
The senior says she prides herself on defense and rebounding, which makes her fit right in at Croatan. The Cougars are known for their 2-3 zone defense and for keeping scores low – they have averaged 34.8 points in league games.
“I love coach (Andrew) Gurley’s playing style,” she said. “He is really strong on defense, and I consider myself a defensive player, so playing for him really works out for me. Plus, he’s an even greater person to have as a coach. An ugly win is still a win, as coach would say.”
Hayden’s defense helped the team stay undefeated Friday in a game versus Richlands that saw her team trail by 11 in the fourth quarter.
She swiped a crucial steal late in regulation, setting up a free throw for teammate Neely McMannen to give the Cougars a two-point lead.
Richlands had time for one more possession but made it count with a layup from Talia Feathers to force overtime.
Croatan outscored the visitors 7-4 in overtime to complete the comeback and continue the squad’s recent run of dramatic wins. The Cougars defeated West Carteret by two points and White Oak by four in overtime during their four-game winning streak.
“I really have to give the team credit, because we don’t give up,” Hayden said. “When we’ve been behind, it would be very easy for us to give up, but no one on the team really gives up. We keep fighting for the win.”
The team’s recent stretch stands in stark contrast to it nonconference slate. The Cougars entered league play on a five-game losing streak with four of those losses coming by a combined 25 points.
“We had a tough nonconference that has really helped us prepare for conference play,” Hayden said. “Our team is playing together as one, and it is a great bonding experience for everyone. It’s amazing. We didn’t start bickering when we were losing, which is an accomplishment. We knew it was just little mistakes we could fix, and we focused on them in practice.”
Hayden and another Croatan team is also having a fine winter.
The indoor girls track and field team has won the Atlantic Coast Invitational as the only North Carolina team in the Virginia event and performed well in large meets like the COROS Holiday Classic and Weddington Invitational.
“I think us winning these meets has prepared us well,” Hayden said. “Going to different places, competing against different teams, only can help us.”
She was part of last year’s 3A state champion winter indoor track and field team.
Hayden took fifth in the triple jump with a 34-foot, 0.5-inch leap and placed seventh in the long jump with a 15-08.5 tale of the tape.
The Cougars accumulated 72.5 points to outlast county rival West Carteret with 49.
They won behind the 30-point effort of Navaya Zales, who was named the Most Outstanding Performer with four medals. Zales graduated last spring, but Hayden is confident the team can repeat.
“I believe that our coaches have a good plan, and if we execute and do what we are supposed to do, then I think we have a good chance,” she said.
Hayden has found plenty of success during her track and field career.
She was named Most Outstanding Field Athlete at the conference championship meet in her sophomore year after shining in the jumping events, placing first in the high jump in 4-08 and taking second in the long jump in 16-05 and second in the triple jump in 34-02.
A student at MaST (Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School), Hayden will graduate in the spring with not only a high school diploma but with an associate’s degree as well.
Here are a few of Hayden’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Favorite TV Show: “Golden Girls.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Scooby-Doo.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Carrie Underwood.
Favorite Song: “The Days” by Hailey Whitters.
Favorite Book: “The Bible.”
Favorite Team: Washington Capitals.
Favorite Athlete: Tom Wilson.
Favorite Vacation: Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.
Favorite Hobby: “Taking my dog to new places.”
Favorite Subject: Biology.
Favorite Quote: “The more I practice, the luckier I get.” – Gary Player.
Favorite Food: Steak and lobster.
Favorite Drink: Panera’s strawberry lemon mint.
Favorite Restaurant: Morgan’s Tavern and Grill.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning states in track and field and watching coach Gurley dance after playoff wins.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Bartollini.
Favorite Sport: Hockey.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Listen to music, tape ankles and pray. Un-tape my ankles and see if there are any new bruises or scratches, and visit all my friends and family that watched the game.”
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Tom Wilson.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Matthew Wrenn, Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin, Robin Williams and Jesus.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Kaelyn Parmley, Sadie Johnson, Janelle Ketner, Angelica Steffy, Haley Cousins and coach Rico Quispe.
Items For A Deserted Island: Knife, gun, boat, gas and rope.
