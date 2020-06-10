Most of us are probably in the same boat when it comes to high school sports resuming in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
Depending on the day, you’re either brimming with positivity or mired in negativity.
It seems some sports could more easily happen. Cross country, tennis and golf appear safe.
Football, soccer and volleyball are less so.
In fact, there are days when you just shake your head and find it hard to imagine there will be football in the fall.
Effective Monday, June 15, the N.C. High School Athletic Association will lift the current dead period banning workouts, provided each local education agency (LEA) gives permission to do so. It’s to be understood that superintendents and local boards of education control when activities will be allowed to resume in athletic facilities and venues.
Three school systems have already pushed their resumption dates back.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Wake County Schools and Alamance-Burlington Schools will resume Monday, July 6.
Mecklenburg has been the hardest hit county in the state with more than 5,700 coronavirus cases as of Monday. Wake is next with 2,300.
It’s hard to imagine those numbers looking any better in August and September when football is set to start in those counties.
Our state is among the country’s worst in regards to rising coronavirus cases, joining California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Arizona, Tennessee, South Carolina and a handful of others.
North Carolina has set its record for coronavirus hospitalizations on three occasions in June with 716 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 2, 717 this past Friday and 739 on Monday.
Again, with those numbers, it’s hard to imagine kids violently colliding on a football field time and again with sweat, slobber and snot flying.
But it’s early June, and who knows how things will look in two days, much less two months?
Hopefully there will be more optimistic days in the near future and we can be standing under Friday night lights beginning in August … or September ... or October.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
