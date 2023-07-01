OCEAN — Croatan’s state championship season resulted in plenty of accolades from the N.C. Lacrosse Coaches Association.
The Cougars earned three all-state honors and four all-region nods.
Lauren Hayden led the way with a selection to the All-State First Team.
Hayden led the state by more than 50 assists with 142 and ranked second in points with 215, which was just five off the leader.
Kate Wilson earned a spot on the All-State Second Team.
She ranked second on the team with 69 goals. Her total stood 38th in the state.
Devan Maready rounded out the top honors by receiving a All-State Third Team designation.
She stood 13th in the state with a .573 save percentage and 16th with a 5.3 goals against average.
Hayden, Wilson and Maready were also all-region, as was Ginger Hayden who led the Cougars’ defense.
Croatan went 19-2 on the season and earned a 10-7 victory over Bishop McGuinness in the 1A/2A/3A state championship.
