BEAUFORT — Jackson Hardy led East Carteret to its first baseball victory of the season Wednesday in a 5-3 triumph over Pamlico.
The Mariners had struggled on the mound during a 0-6 start. They gave up double-digit runs in five of those games and were outscored 80-21.
Hardy gave his team its first quality start of the season, giving up two runs on four hits in six innings while striking out three and walking three.
Jacob Nelson pitched an inning of relief, surrendering one run. Nelson got his team on the board first in the third inning with a RBI single.
Pamlico (2-9) had won two in a row after starting the season with eight straight losses.
Hardy started the fourth inning with a single, and Tristen Nolan, Alex Doans, Rylan Bates and Nelson took base on walks while Jacob Gillikin reached on an error to put two runs on the board.
East followed with two runs in the fifth.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Pamlico…..…....................000 001 2 - 3 5 1
E. Carteret…....................001 220 x - 5 5 0
WP – Hardy
LP – Z. Whitley
Pamlico leading hitters: Z. Whitley 2-3, 2 RBIs; Shields 1-3, RBI; Caccavaro 1-4, run; J. Whitley 1-4, run.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Hardy 2-3; Shepherd 1-2 (2B), run; J. Nelson 1-3, RBI; Jernigan 1-3, run.
