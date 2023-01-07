CARTERET COUNTY — Conference basketball started Friday around the county, with more than one program looking for titles.
West Carteret is looking for its fifth straight boys conference championship in the 3A Coastal, but it won’t be easy.
There are three teams from the league ranked in the top 10 of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s RPI ratings, and the Patriots (8-3) aren’t the top team in that group.
Heading into games Friday, Swansboro (9-1) was ranked No. 4, White Oak (9-3) is ranked No. 7 and West at No. 9.
If the state playoffs were to start now, five of the six teams in the conference would get in, with Croatan (8-3) ranked No. 24 and Richlands (7-5) No. 30.
The Patriots are still the team to beat, though, after winning last year’s title with a 9-1 record. Their only loss was to White Oak, a defeat they avenged in the league tournament final a month later.
The squad is deep, with six players averaging more than seven points per game and two in double figures. Dylan McBride is averaging 13.5 points and 4.2 assists per game, while Worth Stack is close to double-double averages with 10.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Jaylen Hewitt, Jaxon Whitaker, Cason Collins and Adam Cummings are scoring more than seven points per game.
Top senior Jaxon Ellingsworth graduated for West, but the rest of the conference saw shakeup, too. Swansboro lost four of its top five scorers via graduation and transfers, but it got a transfer of its own in Ray Mitchell and now have two players measuring over 6 feet, 3 inches and averaging in double figures in scoring.
Mitchell, who measures 6-6, averages 14.2 points and 11.4 rebounds, while 6-3 Jermaine Cunningham averages 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
The Pirates also have four more players averaging seven points or more per game in Jonah Holt, Elijah McCallister, Garrett Panos and Jacob Nagler.
White Oak graduated top scorer Andrew Navarro, but it brought back two dynamic scorers in Kaemon Noel and Curtis Jackson. Noel averages 17.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, while Jackson averages 13.2 points and 4.6 boards per game.
Croatan is a dark horse in the group after starting off strong under first-year coach Scott McBride. West transfer Trey Jones is averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, Jaden Hilliard is averaging 15.9 points and 3.7 assists, and Luke Green is averaging 9.7 points and 7.9 boards per game.
West and Croatan got the conference schedule started off against each other on Friday in Ocean.
GIRLS
On the girls’ side, there is no clear frontrunner as the conference schedule begins.
Croatan (4-7 overall) and West (3-7) are in the back of a five-team pack that includes Richlands (6-4), Dixon (5-4) and Swansboro (4-4).
The Patriots are the defending champ after going 10-0 last season. They’ll have a tough time repeating, but it’s not an impossible task.
According to the RPI ratings from the NCHSAA, the Coastal is wide open with no teams ranked in the top 20 of the 3A east.
Dixon is the highest-ranked team at No. 25, Richlands is No. 29, Croatan No. 30, West No. 31 and Swansboro No. 37.
Croatan hosted West on Friday in the first conference game for both programs.
A run for a league title will require a balanced approach for either West or Croatan. The Cougars, for instance, have four players averaging more than five points per game and none in double figures.
Ginger Hayden is averaging 9.7 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the team, while Landry Clifton, Neely McMannen and Kate Wilson are all scoring more than five per game.
West has one player scoring in double figures and four more averaging 4.4 or more per game. Teiona Frazier is averaging 13.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while Skyler Setzer, Ella Holmes, Sam Huber and Ella Graham are all scoring 4.4 or more per game.
Frazier’s 13 points per game currently leads the conference.
The two teams ranked higher than the two county teams, Dixon and Richlands, are also not top-heavy teams. Dixon’s top scorer, Kaitlyn Grooms, is only averaging 7.3 points per game, but there are five Bulldogs total averaging 4.6 or more points per game.
Other than West’s Frazier, the only Coastal girls player averaging in double figures is Richlands’ Talia Feathers who is scoring 11 points per game. She also averages a double-double with 10.5 rebounds.
The Wildcats have three more scorers averaging more than six points per game, and one, Mai Wells, averaging close to a double-double with 9.0 points and 9.9 boards per game.
