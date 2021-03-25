BEAUFORT — East Carteret had a wakeup call Wednesday in a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference matchup with Dixon.
After outscoring their first two opponents 13-1, the Mariners suffered a 4-0 shutout versus the Bulldogs.
“That is a hard one to digest,” coach Antonio Diaz said. “It’s a learning experience, especially for our first-year players. We’re still a young team. Dixon is two to three steps up from the other teams we played so far this season.”
East entered the game having beaten Pender (0-2) and Trask (1-3) teams that were a combined 1-5 with those two clubs outscored a combined 27-5 in six games.
“Four of our six opponents in this league are really top-notch,” Diaz said. “They play at a club level all over the field. We will improve playing these teams. It will just take time.”
Dixon (1-0-1) came into the matchup having tied Southwest Onslow 1-1.
“It’s good to get one on the win side of the column,” Dixon coach Josh King said. “It was a very good team win. I’m proud of our girls. They gave an incredible effort. We knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle coming in.”
The Bulldogs held a 6-1 advantage in shots in the first half but went into the break with just a 1-0 lead with Kaitlyn Otiz curving it into the side net on an Emily Schulter assist with three minutes remaining.
“Hats off to our goalie (Samantha Lewis),” Diaz said. “Thanks to her, we were still in the game. They put so much pressure on her. Our defense finally broke because eventually they’re going to make you pay when they advance that often.”
Lewis finished the night with five saves.
Dixon broke through in the second half with three goals.
Olivia Terry took a cross from Reagan Row and scored just three minutes in. Row then finished a cross from Terry six minutes later. Terry then got one by the keeper on a Schulter assist near the halfway mark.
“It was 1-0 at half, and I told them to keep pressing, it will happen,” King said. “They listened, and the ball found the back of the net.”
King was even happier with a defensive effort that saw his team leave Beaufort with a clean sheet.
“Whenever we can hold a team like that to zero on the scoreboard, we’ve done our job,” he said. “Our backline was the player of the game. They covered for each other, shifted, moved, played well.”
After seeing his team score at least four goals in the first two games, the offensive side was the most disappointing to Diaz.
“We have a whole lot of talent up top, but we weren’t clicking,” he said. “We just didn’t have it. We tried every combination, but it wasn’t working. Something was missing. We have a lot of room for improvement though.”
