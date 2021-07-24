MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins traveled to the Peninsula Pilots on Thursday, winning 3-2 to improve to 26-11 overall on the season.
The last meeting between the two teams took place at Big Rock Stadium on June 16, with Morehead City winning 9-1. The last time the Marlins made the trek to War Memorial Stadium in Hampton, Va. was June 12, where they lost 2-1 on a walk-off single.
Thursday night brought another close game, but this one went in the Marlins’ favor. The win puts the Marlins just a game behind the Pilots (27-10) for the best overall record in the Coastal Plain League East Division. More importantly, Morehead City bumped its lead in the second half of the season up to two games over Peninsula, 12-3 to 10-5.
“This was a big one for us to get,” Marlins coach Jesse Lancaster said. “We pitched it really well tonight, but I think the most important takeaway of tonight is the mental part of it. The guys have the confidence now to be able to come here and win a game. Peninsula makes you play for all 27 outs. We just bared down and got it done tonight, which is huge mentally for us.”
Morehead City grabbed the game’s first run in the top of the third inning and never looked back. Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) opened up the game with an RBI single that scored Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello).
The sixth inning was a wild one in the Commonwealth. In the top half, Zack Miller (Catawba) ripped an RBI double down the left field line, making it a 2-0 Marlins lead. Jeff Wehler (Pittsburgh) extended the lead with a sacrifice fly that scored Hunter Shepherd (Catawba).
In the bottom half, Peninsula’s Trey Morgan scored on an RBI bunt single, one of just two hits Colt Webb (Charleston) gave up on the mound. Going into the sixth, Webb was flirting with a perfect game. Erik Stock (Connecticut) scored the other run for the Pilots, which was also an RBI single.
Jared Kollar (Rutgers) came on the mound for the Marlins in the bottom of the ninth inning with a 3-2 lead and dominated. The right-handed pitcher struck out two, earning his first save on the season.
Kollar was not the only pitcher who blossomed for the Marlins. In 5 1/3 innings pitched, Webb only gave up two hits, two runs, one earned, a walk and struck out three batters. The performance earned Webb his third win on the season.
Brendan Bean (Penn) had a strong two innings of relief for the Marlins. The southpaw only gave up one hit, striking out three.
Despite only being in the game for a third of an inning, Jack Hodgins (Hendrix) and Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) did their part on the bump for the Pilots. Hodgins only gave up one hit, getting Morehead City out of the eventful bottom half of the sixth inning, while Hickey got the Marlins out of the bottom half of the eighth in just one pitch.
The Marlins hosted the Florence RedWolves on Friday and traveled to the Wilmington Sharks on Saturday with another road trip to Wilmington on tap Monday.
