More…so, how old, how big?
To finish up with a few fish of local interest, this past week or so, sea mullet (kingfish) have shown up on excellent numbers and size in Beaufort Inlet.
Of course, to complicate things, we have three flavors of kingfish: northern, southern and Gulf with the Gulf being the largest of the kingfish.
Interestingly, the kingfish as adults are the only silent member of the sciaenids which include the noisy fish like croakers, red and black drum, sea trout and spots. An eight-inch sea mullet is about one year of age and reaches 12 inches after about two years. They mature by their second year.
Most fish caught locally are one to five years of age, ranging with citation fish weighing in at two pounds and above. Some of the largest fish I ever saw were caught from Bogue Inlet Pier on LIVE shrimp and easily exceeded the two-pound minimum. State records are listed for the northern kingfish at 3 pounds, 8 ounces, caught from Bogue Inlet Pier in 1971 and the Gulf kingfish at 3 pounds, 13 ounces, caught more recently from Kure Beach in 2020.
---------------------
We are now in the early stages of shad season where both hickory and American shad return from the ocean to spawn in our freshwater rivers including the Neuse, Tar, Cape Fear and Roanoke.
These are anadromous fish, that is, they live in saltwater but return to their freshwater rivers to spawn in mid to late winter on into the spring, finally returning to the ocean.
The hickory shad, also known as the poor man’s tarpon due to their fierce aerial acrobatics, can live to around 10 years. They reach a length of eight inches after two years, 16 inches in their fifth year and may reach 20 inches late in life and over four pounds.
The American shad are the bigger of the two species with five-pounders not uncommon and a state record of just under eight pounds. The state record for hickories is just over four pounds, caught back in 2004.
---------------------
Finally, by the first week of May, as the ocean waters approach 68 degrees, we see the sometimes spectacular arrival of Spanish mackerel as they sweep in from the Cape Lookout Shoals and onto Shackleford and Bogue banks beaches and nearshore rocks and reefs.
These fish can live up to 12 years, mature by age two and reach 36 inches or more in length after their third year. A citation is awarded for fish reaching six pounds and up with the state record being 13 pounds.
---------------------
The recent burst of spring-like weather is definitely warming our waters, now into the mid-50s and perking up the fishing.
The sea mullet bite from the Beaufort Inlet into the port area is hot with good catches of fish on shrimp and Fishbites, and these are good-size fish, 12 inches and over. If you fish from the 15 Buoy in about 60 feet of water, bracketing slack tide, you should do well.
As with weeks past, if you get a nice day, the Cape Lookout Jetty is still awash in stripes, black drum and sheepshead. And there are still redfish to be caught from the Core Banks surf with both a few flounder and specks in the mix too. Interestingly, there has been a showing of an early spring run of false albacore and sketchy reports of another tuna, possibly blackfin tuna, busting just off Emerald Isle. Hmmmmm!
---------------------
Speaking of flounder, the recent N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Commission meeting fest handed down its long-waited 2022 flounder regs.
There will be a one southern flounder bag limit per person, per day in a 45-day season window from Aug. 16-Sept. 30, realizing that there will be a yearly quota of 166,000 pounds that will not change until 2025. There will also be a spring season from March 1 to April 15 where one summer or Gulf flounder may be taken from the ocean per person, per day. And any southern flounder caught in the spring will be subtracted from the fall quota.
Finally, an amendment was passed delaying the change in southern commercial/recreational flounder allocation for two years. So now, the splits will continue to be 70/30 in favor of commercial fishermen for 2022-2024, moving to 60/40 in 2025 and 50/50 in 2026.
BOGUS NOTES
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.