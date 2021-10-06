SWANSBORO — Croatan swept Swansboro and Richlands last week in a nonconference cross country meet.
The girls dominated with 19 points. The Pirates trailed with 44. Richlands didn’t post a team score.
Croatan’s Navayah Zales placed first in 19 minutes, 6 seconds to outlast 28 runners.
Richlands’ Reagan Stapleton was the runner-up in 20:38, followed by Swansboro’s Delaney Horton in 21:36.
Croatan took the next eight slots.
Avah Beikirch claimed fourth in 22:13, followed by Audrey Kirkwood, fifth, 22:15; Kayla Hunt, sixth, 23:19; Ayla Zales, seventh, 23:29; Tessa McFarland, eighth, 23:33; Emilie Hayes, ninth, 23:55; Cameran Ladd, 10th, 24:06; Samantha Hall, 11th, 24:07; and Zenash Acevedo, 12th, 24:17.
The Cougars also controlled the girls meet with 23 points. Swansboro was next with 38, and Richlands put up 81.
Croatan’s Colten Rodriguez edged Swansboro’s Cesar Brawner by two seconds in the 39-runner race. Rodriguez toed the line in 16:52 with Brawner following in 16:54.
Swansboro’s Tristen Alvis grabbed third in 17:51.
The Cougars then took the fourth through ninth spots. Those finishers included James Wallace, fourth, 18:18; Matthew Quispe, fifth, 18:28; Trey Austin, sixth, 18:38; Sean Manning, seventh, 18:42; Kenny Lombreglia, eighth, 19:53; and Ben Futral, ninth, 19:54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.