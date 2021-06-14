MOREHEAD CITY — Builder’s Choice corralled a big win in the 24th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament this past weekend with a grand slam victory.
The 64-foot Jarrett Bay Hull 59 out of New Bern brought a 33.9-pound dolphin to the scale, and combined with two blue marlin releases enabled the boat to complete the slam.
Builder’s Choice was followed by a pair of 59-foot Spencer boats, Doc Fees out of Wilmington in second and Sea Toy out of Manteo in third.
Overall, the tournament had a record purse of $189,125 up for grabs. That amount eclipsed the previous record of $177,925 paid out in 2019. That year also featured a record number of entries at 167. This year’s event drew 132 boats.
In the wahoo category, Natural, a 56-foot Scarbourough out of Beaufort, was first with a 49.1-pounder, followed by Ocean Stringer, a 40-foot Luhrs out of Wrightsville Beach, third with a 17.5-pounder.
In the tuna category, Release, a 53-foot Sullivan out of Hatteras, won with a 51.5-pounder, followed by Bill Collector, a 55-foot Jarrett Bay out of Morehead City, in third at 47.8 pounds.
