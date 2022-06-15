BEAUFORT — The release of the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference spring awards showed East Carteret had swept the softball honors.
Summer Nelsen won the Player of the Year, while Doug Garner received the Coach of the Year.
Nelsen shined both at the plate and on the mound.
The Rosewood transfer set a program record with 13 home runs. She added nine doubles and two triples while hitting .500 with 38 RBI and 25 runs.
Nelsen also slugged 1.134 and sported a .577 on-base percentage.
She had a 1.53 ERA on the bump in 100 1/3 innings, striking out 138 while walking only 10.
The righty went 11-2 this season.
Garner led the Mariners to a league championship with a 9-1 mark. They went 21-4 overall and advanced to the third round of the 2A playoffs.
Cece Johnson rounded out the award winners for East by taking the Field Athlete of the Year in girls track and field.
She won the long jump with a 17-foot, 6-inch leap at the league championship meet and took the triple jump with a 36-11 tale of the tape. She placed third in the 200-meter dash in 26.25 seconds.
Johnson joined Andralyn Livingston, Tanzania Locklear and Jamaya Shelton in the 400-meter relay to take second in 51.42.
All-conference selections for the Mariners came in baseball – Brody Nelson, Jacob Gillikin; softball – Anna Gillikin, Ashlyn Guthrie, Christa Golden, Stella Bradford; girls soccer – Sydney Roberson, Meredith Brooks, Kenliana Dixon, Kendalyn Dixon, Sami Mason, Tiana Staryeu; girls track and field – Andralyn Livingston, Tanzania Locklear, Cece Johnson, Victoria Evans, Jamaya Shelton; boys track and field – William Sanchez, Josiah Hynes, Adam McIntosh, Antonio Bryant, Omari Johnson, Malachi Fisher; boys golf – Chase Wagoner, Paul Lewis, Chase Diller.
