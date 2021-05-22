Carteret County
News-Times
Boys Lacrosse
Player of the Year
Kiernan O’Connell
Croatan High School
Class Senior
Goals 33
Assists 6
Groundballs 42
Kiernan O’Connell was the best lacrosse player in the county this season after leading the Cougars’ boys team in goals.
The senior scored 33 goals and added six assists to help Croatan finish 5-6 overall, 2-4 in the Conference 2 and reach the state playoffs.
Lacrosse took the hit of the pandemic harder than most sports, challenged by a shortage in officials, a truncated season and competition with other sports that didn’t traditionally play at that time.
Croatan wound up winning five of its last eight to reach the state playoffs, where it lost 17-5 to Topsail, a team that reached the eastern regional final before falling to East Chapel Hill by two goals.
O’Connell tallied 3.3 goals per game and 42 groundballs from his attacker position. His season high was a six-goal performance in a 15-3 win over West Carteret.
O’Connell has been a starter for the Cougars for four years. His junior year was cut short by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he already had six goals and two assists through the first two matches.
As a freshman, during Croatan’s last winning season with a 9-5 finish, O’Connell ranked seventh on the team with three goals and two assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.