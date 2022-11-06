OCEAN — Broad Creek Middle School eighth-grader Jacob Rigsby is a happier kid than he was two years ago.
That’s what sports and a loving family can do for a young man.
Two years ago, Jacob was moving into the newly built home of 28-year-old Croatan teacher Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby and his wife, Brooke.
The 12-year-old had only met the couple once before, through their attendance at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church in Mill Creek.
Two years later, what started as a temporary foster arrangement turned into a forever family. The trio signed the adoption papers in September.
“It has definitely sunk in for me,” Johnathon said. “I didn’t think it’d be much different than fostering, but it’s way different. He is my son, he’s a part of me and a part of my family.”
For Jacob, the journey began when he was in sixth grade, still trying to find his way as he moved into a new home with new people.
“They seemed nice, I felt safe,” he said. “It was a little different, because they had some nicer things than places I’d lived before. They always made me feel welcome, and now I definitely feel part of the family.”
Johnathon and Brooke knew of Jacob from the church, and when they found out he needed placement, they felt called to action.
Three weeks after Jacob moved in, the couple found out Brooke was pregnant with their daughter, Sutton, now 16 months old.
“It all just kind of happened,” Johnathon said. “It was a big change for us. We went from having three dogs and no kids to two kids and three dogs, like that.”
SPORTS THE RIGHT FIT
Jacob had never played organized sports before, so when he moved in, Johnathon knew they would be the perfect outlet for the growing boy. The move came during the COVID-19 pandemic, though, so options were limited.
He signed up for baseball as a stop gap, but after biding his time, Johnathon was finally able to introduce to Rigsby the sports in which he was most experienced, football and wrestling.
Johnathon coaches both football and wrestling at Croatan, his alma mater. He also played football at Methodist University after graduating from Croatan in 2013.
Just a decade removed from his own time with the Cougars, Johnathon is looking forward to coaching Jacob when he comes to the school as a ninth-grader. He remembers the impact sports had on his own adolescence.
“It helped me out a ton, and I know it’s helping him out a ton,” Johnathon said. “That’s why I stayed in sports, because of what it can do for people.”
The two worked on lineman techniques on the living room floor as Johnathon looked to slowly instill his knowledge of the game.
“I was encouraging him, but I didn’t know if he was going to make the team because he had never played football before,” he said.
He did make the team, and in a short amount of time, Jacob has already seen a positive impact on his life from sports, namely in academics.
“Sports has helped a lot with motivating me to get good grades,” he said. “If you don’t get good grades, you can’t play sports.”
He added, “When I’m playing sports, I feel like I always have a drive, like I know what my goal is and I’m going to try and reach it. That’s how I feel about school now, too.
Jacob started playing football in the seventh grade, and then he added wrestling to his schedule in the eighth. He played center on the gridiron to help his team win a conference championship and wrestled at 195 pounds, losing just once last season.
“It has been great,” he said. “I found out I was, more or less, a natural fit for sports. I was always a PE superstar, so it’s a lot like that. I’ve met a lot of really cool people, too.
Jacob noted he especially enjoys the individual challenge of wrestling.
“I love wrestling because it’s one-on-one,” he said. “If you make a mistake, it’s just on you. Football is a little harder, because if one person makes a mistake, it can cost the whole team.”
A FOREVER FAMILY
Adoption is no easy process, administratively or emotionally. The Rigsbys learned that over the last two years. When Jacob moved into the home in 2020, the goal was to eventually reunite him with his biological family.
“We were always thinking about Jacob and his situation,” Johnathon said. “His goal was always to get back with his family, and we supported that wholly. Our goal was to build him back up, get his grades up, get him comfortable in school.”
At a certain point, it was clear that a reunion wasn’t in the works. Johnathon and Brooke had to make a decision. They had already invested time and effort and had seen Jacob grow by leaps and bounds, but it was a weekend getaway for the 14-year-old that sealed the deal.
“He went to stay the weekend at a friend’s house, and we felt the absence,” Johnathon said. “We definitely missed him. We told him, if you love it, then let’s do this.”
Just like the legal makeup, the dynamic of the household has changed over the last two years, too.
Like any teenager undergoing a major change, Jacoby isolated himself when he first moved in. There was discord to work through at first while the trio settled into the new arrangement.
“I’m the kind of person who tests how far I can take things until people get mad,” Jacob said. “I just continually pushed them. I don’t do it on purpose, I just do it.”
But, while Johnathon and Brooke certainly set boundaries, they never got pushed past the breaking point.
“They sat down and just talked to me,” Jacob said. “They just tried to treat me like a person. They rationalized and didn’t just jump to things. I really appreciated that.”
Time went by, and one day, a flip switched inside Jacob. He couldn’t pinpoint it to a specific moment, it just happened.
“It’s a lot better now,” Johnathon said. “We still have little things that come up, but nothing different than what any other family with a teenage boy.”
Johnathon knows what it is like to find family outside of the traditional sense. His older brother was 14 years older than him, the same age difference between he and Jacob, so he found his brothers on the football team and on the wrestling mat.
He didn’t meet his biological father until he was 26 years old, so he leaned on coaches like Terry Lewis as a male role model.
Now, he hopes to the same for Jacob on a more personal level. The duo get up at 4 a.m. on weekdays and hit the gym together. They split ways when Johnathon goes off to teach at Croatan and Jacob to learn at Broad Creek, but next year, they’ll be in the same building or on the same field from the early morning until after practice.
“I don’t see many teenagers getting up that early every day,” Johnathon said. “It has been exciting to have someone to share all the knowledge and experience with about these sports. I love all the players I work with, but this is different for sure.”
Two years after moving in with Johnathon and Brooke, Jacob lives a typical teenage life. He plays video games in his room, he plays basketball on the hoop outside his home, and on a random weekend visit to Charlotte for a lifting competition for Johnathon, the pair went to a Hornets game.
“Right now, we’re just focused on helping Jacob meet his goals,” Johnathon said. “He wants to play football in college. That might change, and if it does, we’ll roll with it. We’re just here to support him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.