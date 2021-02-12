BEAUFORT — The East Carteret football team has been impacted by the pandemic more than any other county athletic program thus far.
The Mariners began the season with the first day of practice Monday not affected by exposure to the virus and subsequent quarantine, but by other effects.
Due to the new cohort schedule, which includes just two days of in-person instruction and three days of virtual learning, East has lost 16 players, including four starters, from a roster that now totals 30.
“About half are academically ineligible,” B.J. Frazier said as he enters his fourth year as coach. “The other half are a mix of kids who aren’t meeting their parents’ standards in the classroom, and kids who are working.”
Student-athletes have to pass three of four classes in the previous semester to remain academically eligible. Virtual classes have been a struggle for those who need the structure of in-class learning.
“It’s been hard for the kids to focus,” Frazier said. “I think, to be honest, I would be struggling with it. School is a challenge now. You try to hold them accountable, but you can only do so much.”
Of those who have jobs – a development due to three days off from in-person classes – a mix also exists.
“Some have to work,” Frazier said. “Some have seen their families hit hard by the pandemic, and they are helping keep the lights on. They are contributing to the house. Some want to work because they are getting speakers, getting trucks lifted up. They like the money.”
Prior to the pandemic, things were looking up for the Mariners.
They took their lumps last season, going 3-9 and dropping those nine games by an average of 42.6 points, but did so essentially with a junior varsity program. Seventeen of the 29 players on the roster were underclassmen.
Frazier had been expecting nine starters back on each side of the ball.
And a solid incoming freshman class previously had the coach thinking he’d be able to give the school its first junior varsity team since 2015.
““If this happened last year, we wouldn’t even be able to have a team with the numbers we had,” he said. “We were going to have a JV, but it doesn’t look like we will have the numbers. But, hey, we’ve got 30 guys, which is still more than what we had last year.”
One byproduct of the pandemic has been the amended schedule that has the season starting in February instead of August, meaning six more months of growth and increased strength for a young team.
“It’s paid off, especially for those freshmen,” Frazier said. “They are extremely talented, and some have actually gotten bigger. We’ve had kids get 2-3 inches taller over the last six months. It gives them confidence.”
Frazier said returning players Adam McIntosh and Miguel Bassotto played last year around 5-10, and now both are pushing 6-2.
“And they’ve been in the weight room working hard,” he said.
McIntosh totaled 837 yards (439 passing, 381 rushing, 17 receiving) as a sophomore. He will compete for the starting quarterback job with sophomore Jacob Nelson, who totaled 680 yards (354 passing, 215 rushing, 111 receiving) as a freshman.
“Adam is looking good, and Jacob is playing basketball, so he’s not getting reps, but it won’t take him long to get up to speed,” Frazier said. “Both will be in the backfield, regardless.”
Big things are also expected of Gage Boggs, Aiden Hollingsworth and Jathan Parker.
“Gage Boggs is a senior who didn’t play last year,” Frazier said. “He moved here, and he’s going to be a great addition. He’s a different breed. Aiden will be a key for us on defense, and Jathan is a four-year starter.”
East will join the rest of the state in getting used to wearing masks during play and hitting the field for games under Friday night lights in March.
“The guys have to wear masks under a helmet, and somehow maneuver a mouthpiece in there,” Frazier said. “It’s something. And it’s going to be cold, but I have buddies coaching in the mountains right now, so I’m not going to complain.”
The Mariners will begin the season at home on Friday, Feb. 26 versus fellow 1A member Pender of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. The other 1A program Lejeune isn’t fielding a team this season.
In the grand scheme of things, Frazier said just getting on the field is a win during the pandemic.
“It’s finally here, and it’s weird, but we’re getting to play,” he said. “It gets the kids out of the house. I want to win, and we’re going to give it our all, but we just want to give these kids some normalcy.”
