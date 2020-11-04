MOREHEAD CITY — It took seven games for the Orange team to capture its first win of the season in the Big Rock Fall Baseball League.
It took just one more game to earn its second win of the season.
The second victory came in dramatic fashion with the squad overcoming a 9-0 deficit in the first inning, thanks to a methodical comeback in an 11-10 victory over Marlin Blue.
“That was a fantastic game,” Orange coach Ryan McLendon said after watching his team move to 2-6 on the year. “I loved that they came back. I just wish they didn’t get down in the first inning. I told them if they kept wining innings, it would work out for us, and it did.”
The triumph may not have occurred under regular circumstances. The Big Rock League allows defensive teams to end an inning if the pitch count gets too high.
Marlin Blue (4-4-2) led 6-0 with the bases loaded and no outs in the first inning when the Orange team surrendered those base runners to make it 9-0 and escape the inning.
“We probably could have scored 11, 12, 13 runs,” Marlin Blue coach Buddy Bengel said. “But we still have to keep playing, and we didn’t execute when we needed to. It’s baseball, and you have to play all 21 outs.”
Pitching was the name of the game for Orange after the opening frame.
Damon McAnallen took the mound in relief in the second inning and proceeded to strike out 11, walk two and give up one run on two hits in six innings.
“He told us he was good to pitch and kept telling us he felt good, so he kept going,” McLendon said.
McAnallen struck out three in the fourth, two apiece in the second, third and sixth and one each in the fifth and seventh. He faced just three batters in the seventh to close it out with the one-run lead.
“He wasn’t scheduled to pitch,” McLendon said. “But we didn’t want to shuffle the lineup, and he said his arm felt great. He looked effective, so we kept him out there.”
Orange trailed 10-7 going into the top of the sixth when McAnallen, who went 3-for-3 at the plate, helped his cause by driving home Bryan Garner.
In the seventh, three Marlin Blue errors and singles from C.J. Garner and Bryan Garner led to three runs and an 11-10 score. Marlin Blue committed six errors in the contest.
“It comes down to who makes more mistakes,” Bengel said. “We made plenty in that final inning. It was certainly another fun one. And, shocker, we were in another one-run ballgame.”
Six of the Marlin Blue’s 10 games have been decided by one run or less with the team going 2-2-2 in those contests.
Big Rock Fall Baseball games are played each Monday and Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Big Rock Stadium. Admission is fee. Concessions are served at the park.
Here are results of the game:
BIG ROCK FALL BASEBALL
Team R H E
Orange….….012 401 3 - 11 8 2
M. Blue……..901 000 0 - 10 4 6
WP – McAnallen
LP – Rose
Orange leading hitters: McAnallen 3-3, 2 RBI; B. Garner 2-2; Montayne 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Nelson 1-3; C. Garner 1-3.
M. Blue leading hitters: Millis 1-2, 2 runs; McLeod 1-3, 2 RBIs, run; Rose 2-3, RBI, run.
