Before I tackle tips for catching bluefish, I wanted to give a holiday weather report…HOT! Not only hot for May, but surf temperatures are now at 79 degrees and the sound at 84 as I write this report Monday morning at the unofficial start of summer.
Be aware that the average for today by my data collected since 1995 is 74 degrees. So just looking forward to the start of hurricane season on June 1 (today), note the storms will be named Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie and Walter. And an active season has been predicted.
For an update on what the 2022 hurricane may look like check out: https://coastalreview.org/2022/05/2022-atlantic-hurricane-season-to-be-above-average-noaa/.
Now for catching bluefish:
You can use whatever old adage you prefer, it’s not brain surgery…it’s not rocket science. Bluefish usually arrive in early to mid-April as water temperatures approach the mid-60s. Bluefish are angry, hungry predators that will eat anything in their way. If they can take a bite, they will, and it really doesn’t matter how big or small the forage is.
Have you noticed that blues (and other predatory fish) travel in “year” schools? The big ones with the big ones and the small ones as far away as possible for these cannibalistic predators. Yes, they will eat their younger siblings if given the chance.
The first approach is the crudest but probably one of the most productive – a chunk of meat on a hook. You can use live bait or cut anything, like mullet, pinfish, lizardfish croakers, spots, anything, especially if it’s fresh and bloody. You can use a fish finder rig for simplicity, and these days, especially if you are going to be releasing the fish, how about a circle hook to minimize gut hooking.
If you use live finger mullet or whole dead finger mullet, they can be rigged with a wire that goes through the bait body since bluefish are notorious tail biters. Some fish attack the head, but the blues often will bite off the back half of the fish, leaving the telltale clean crescent bite, and all you have left is the head. Of course, almost any bait will work, from squid and shrimp to Fishbites. They are messy but not picky eaters, leaving a debris field in their wake.
They also love silversides and anchovies. That’s where us artificial anglers come in. From the fishing piers, GotCha plugs are the rule because they look like forage, have great action and are designed to work well from the pier where you are way up here and the water is way down there.
Next choice are the metal jigs, Stingsilvers, and any of the new glitzy jigs like the Thingma Jigs and Spanish candy. Me? I stick with my tried and tested Kastmaster. Actually, my favorite bait from the surf is a topwater popping plug, there’s nothing better than hanging a 30-plus inch bluefish on the surface. Great visual of several blues on the attack. Of course, a decent leader is required for these toothy critters 20- to 50-pound test mono or fluorocarbon is appropriate, and some go to a stretch of width, like an 18-pound test twisted strand wire where you can easily tie the lure on with a figure-eight not.
If you have stock in a tackle company, you can also use soft plastics on a lead jig head. Just bring plenty since they will get chopped off frequently. The silastic ZMan baits will hold up better than the soft vinyl baits. In the early spring, blues often feed on brownish cinder worms that are hatching, so root beer-colored grubs work well. On the fly, Clousers that imitate silversides are the standard.
Where? We mentioned the piers, I fish the surf, particularly around the inlets where bait is more prominent and the surf around the piers too. By boat, includes the inlets, any of the nearshore reefs and rocks and around Cape Lookout. As always, look for bait and birds indicating feeding fish. One other note is many predators feed heavily in low light conditions. Sunrise, sunset and after dark are great times to fish feasting blues, and depending on the time of year, Atlantic bonito, false albacore and Spanish mackerel may be in the mix too.
With the water heating up so fast lately, you are already in the regime of early and late fishing to minimize the heat of the day. Fish prefer cooler water and will be found in the ends of the day, under shade and in deeper holes.
Inside, the drum and trout fishing are holding up, including live bait and even better top-water baits with some slot and above reds and big speckled trout, some pushing 30 inches being reported and released from New River spawning grounds to the Neuse River spawning grounds. There are still black drum around, again slot and above. They seem to be a year-round target these days.
If you are targeting munchers and crunchers, get some fiddler crabs and work structure for sheepshead. Bridges and docks from Swansboro to Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach and Morehead City. There are bridges everywhere, and of course, I shouldn’t even have to mention the turning basin/port area…structure galore.
One thing I’ve noticed is the cobia catches. They are in good numbers and size. EJW weighed in an 88-pounder last week. There are sight catches tossing live baits reported over AR 315 and 320 and over Diver’s Rock out of New River Inlet.
By the way, if you haven’t noticed, the flounder bite has been excellent with many would-be citations going back into the briny waters. They are everywhere, backwaters, surf, piers reef and turning basin and at the Cape, being taken on live baits and artificial baits, grubs and Gulps! etc.
One of many things that mystify me currently is the lack of fish in the Emerald Isle surf, especially around The Point and inlet area. Facebook continues to remind me of my past successes, which are now just fleeting annoying memories. Is it us or is it the fish?
For the piers, Oceanana Pier reports Spanish and blues early croakers and some small trout.
Bogue Inlet Pier had some kings this week, with seven now weighed in, along with big Spanish and blues and a few sea mullet and sheepshead.
Seaview Pier reported nice catches of citation Spanish and six kings last week, along with blues small to chopper size. Mullet catches are slow but they also had a few sheepshead and black drum.
Surf City Pier reported Spanish and blues early, scattered mullet and trout and two kings last week.
Jolly Roger Pier reported Spanish and blues, no kings, but lots of throwback flounder making a show.
Offshore, the billfish are firing up for the Big Rock, which is from June 10-19.
Check out https://www.thebigrock.com/2022-event-schedule/ for the schedule and the monster prize money expected for 2022.
Both blues and whites are both being caught offshore and wahoo are still there, along with pretty gaffer dolphin and tunas. Bottom fishing has also been good for grouper, triggers and black sea bass.
