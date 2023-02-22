BEAUFORT — The second-half Mariners couldn’t bail out the first-half Mariners this time around.
Four days after scoring 45 points in the second half following a 14-point effort in the first half of a 59-53 win over Southside in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference Tournament championship game, the East Carteret girls basketball team couldn’t replicate the performance.
East scored 35 in the second half after putting up 12 in the first during a 55-47 loss to South Lenoir in the first round of the 2A state playoffs to see its season come to an unceremonious end.
The cold-shooting Mariners saw their 14-game winning streak snapped and finished the campaign 22-3.
“That’s the playoffs,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “You run into a good team, one you don’t know, one you’re not used to. Congrats to South Lenoir. They played really well. I’m proud of our team, proud of our girls. I’m sad for them, sad for our seniors, but we gave it a heck of a run and had an awesome season.”
The Mariners had won both the regular season and tournament championships in conference play. They were No. 9 in the MaxPreps 2A East rankings and seeded sixth in the bracket.
South Lenoir finished second out of seven teams in the East Central Conference with a 9-3 mark.
The 27th-seeded Blue Devils upped their record to 13-10. They’ve gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and are 12-4 since starting the season with a 2-6 mark.
“It’s been an amazing turnaround,” South Lenoir coach Donald Mooring said. “I’ve been doing this for 31 years, and I’m as proud of this team as any team I’ve had.”
Entering the fourth quarter trailing 37-30, East scored the first six points to pull within one after back-to-back buckets from Tanzania Locklear and a layup from Kenliana Dixon.
South Lenoir responded with seven points in a row with Gracie Howard accounting for four and Tyazhia Midgett contributing the other three.
East faced a 46-38 deficit with 4:09 left in the game when Locklear scored six straight points to make it a 46-44 contest. She then had a three-pointer go in and out at the 2:03 mark that would have given her team its first lead since early in the first quarter. After a Dixon steal, Locklear then had another shot rim out with 1:10 left that would have tied it up.
“It felt like gravity was working against us tonight, but that is the game of basketball,” Sacoco said. “It was just our time. The ball didn’t fall for us, the ball didn’t roll our way, shots weren’t falling, loose balls didn’t go our way. Everything happens for a reason. We’ll build from it and learn from it and come out better the next time.”
The Blue Devils ended the momentum shift and responded with seven consecutive points to take a 53-44 lead with 20 seconds left. Howard scored four and Midgett three.
Howard led her side with a game-high 16 points, including eight in the fourth, and Midgett had 11. Katherine Thompson also scored 11. Mary Beyer put up eight of her 12 points in the third quarter.
The visitors shot 9-for-15 from the foul line, including 5-for-7 in the fourth quarter. East went 6-for-8 on the night.
South Lenoir impressed with its ability to calmly beat the press and showed an uncanny talent for finding the open player for an easy bucket.
“Our conference is so tough from bottom to top. We face pressure like that every night,” Mooring said. “The last timeout I took with 50 seconds to go, I told them, ‘We’ve been here before. We know how to handle it.’ By now, they know where each other is going to be, and they don’t care who scores. They could care less.”
Sydney Roberson led the Mariners with 15 points, followed by Locklear with 14.
Roberson, along with fellow seniors Hailey Grady, Camdyn Ensminger and Jamaya Shelton, played their last games in an East uniform.
“I hate it for them,” Sacoco said. “Shout out to the seniors. They each brought something different, something wonderful to this team.”
The Mariners scored just two points in the first quarter against Southside in the league tournament title game and produced just three in the second against South Lenoir. They went nearly seven minutes without scoring, hitting their ninth point with 3:29 to go in the first and their 10th with 4:48 remaining in the second.
The third quarter didn’t appear as if it was going to go much better with the home team trailing 32-19 with 4:20 to go in the frame before making it a seven-point affair before the final frame started.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
South Lenoir......................... 8 13 16 18 - 55
East Carteret........................ 9 3 18 17 - 47
SOUTH LENOIR (55) – Howard 16, Beyer 12, Midgett 11, Thompson 11, McLawhorn 3, Haddock 2.
EAST CARTERET (47) – Roberson 15, Locklear 14, Grady 8, Dixon 8, Ensminger 2.
