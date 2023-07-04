Five former Coastal Plain League players made their Major League Baseball debuts in June, bringing the total of CPL alums to make it to the “The Show” to 177.
Former Florence Flamingos pitcher Amos Willingham witnessed his dream come true last week when he took the mound in relief for the Washington Nationals.
With his team holding a 4-0 advantage on the road at the Seattle Mariners, he entered to start the eighth inning and unfortunately surrendered a tough-luck home run to Jose Caballero, the first batter he faced. However, the 6-4, 217-pound righty quickly settled down and got the next three batters out to retire the side.
Willingham was selected by the Nationals in the 17th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He is the 18th former Florence player to make it to Major League Baseball.
It didn’t take long for Peninsula Pilots alum Spencer Horwitz to prove why he had been called up to join the Toronto Blue Jays.
Making his Major League debut as the designated hitter on June 18, he quickly recorded his first hit on his first at-bat. He finished the day 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, a run scored and an RBI.
Horwitz was drafted in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by Toronto. He is the 16th former Peninsula Pilots player to get to MLB.
Kolton Ingram made his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on June 17.
The 5-9, 170-pound lefty entered the game for the Angels in the bottom of the seventh inning on the road versus the Kansas City Royals. Unfortunately, he didn’t last long, surrendering three runs on two hits and walking two in a third of an inning of action.
Drafted in the 37th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers, he is the 17th former Florence player to make it to the big leagues.
Former High Point-Thomasville HiToms utility player Ty Adcock made his Major League debut for the Seattle Mariners on June 12.
With the Mariners leading 7-1, Adcock entered from the pen to start the seventh inning. He pitched two innings of hitless ball before being relieved. Seattle went on beat Miami 8-1.
Adcock became the second pitcher in Mariners’ history to toss two scoreless innings without allowing a base runner in his MLB debut, joining Mayckol Guaipe on June 1, 2015.
He now has a 0.00 ERA in 9 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and no walks.
Drafted by the Mariners in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, he is the 21st HiToms alum to make his MLB debut.
T.J. Hopkins showed a good eye in his MLB debut on June 3 for the Cincinnati Reds.
Trailing 10-7, with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth, the team turned to Hopkins, a former Lexington County Blowfish, as a pinch hitter. And he didn’t disappoint, drawing an RBI-walk in his first Major League at-bat off a 3-2 pitch, low and away, from Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams.
Hopkins was drafted out by the Reds in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft and is the 11th Blowfish alum to reach “The Show.”
Eight former CPL players made their Major League Baseball debut during the first two months of the season, including Patrick Bailey (Holly Springs Salamanders) with the San Francisco Giants, Austin Cox (Edenton Steamers) with the Kansas City Royals, Braden Shewmake (Savannah Bananas) with the Atlanta Braves, David Fry (High Point-Thomasville HiToms) with the Cleveland Guardians, Brenton Doyle (Wilson Tobs) with the Colorado Rockies, Braden Bristo (High Point-Thomasville HiToms/Wilson Tobs) with the Tampa Bay Rays, Joey Wiemer (Fayetteville SwampDogs) with the Milwaukee Brewers, and Brett Wisely (Savannah Bananas) with the San Francisco Giants.
Bailey, a Greensboro native and N.C. State product, is the starting catcher for the Giants, hitting .309 with five home runs, 10 doubles and 26 RBIs in 123 at-bats.
Cox has a 2.25 ERA in 16 innings with 15 strikeouts and eight walks with the Royals.
Doyle, the starting centerfielder for the Rockies, is hitting .212 with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 165 at-bats.
The Coastal Plain League, now in its 27th year, is comprised of 14 franchises playing in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia. To date, the CPL has had nearly 1,750 alumni drafted.
Most notable alumni include Justin Verlander, Ryan Zimmerman, Mark Reynolds, Kevin Youkilis, Chris Taylor, Alec Bohm, Jake Cave, Chas McCormick and NFL Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
