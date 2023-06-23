MOREHEAD CITY — Ask Will Kenon what it means to accept the West Carteret varsity boys basketball head coaching position, and you quickly realize why the administration offered him the job.
“My kids have graduated from here, I’ve graduated from here, and my parents have graduated from here,” he said with his voice cracking with emotion. “And so being an alumnus and being given this opportunity means the world to me. I do not, for any reason, take this lightly.”
The Patriots are keeping the job in the family for the 26th consecutive year. Kenon is a 1992 graduate, following in the footsteps of Mark Mansfield, class of 1985, and Craig McClanahan, class of 1978. Mansfield coached for four years after McClanahan served for 21.
“We weren’t necessarily going out there to find someone in the family,” West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner said. “We weren’t looking to make sure somebody was from here or played here. That was never a requirement. It just ended up being a benefit. He’s a West Carteret graduate and we certainly love that, but it’s not like that was a make or break either way.”
Factoring in Billy Widgeon’s 23 years as coach, and a local has held the job for 48 of the program’s 59 years. Widgeon graduated from Newport High School 12 years before West opened.
Kenon, the eighth varsity boys coach and the first Black coach in program history, started as a freshman on the varsity the year after Widgeon retired. He went on to start the next three seasons before going on to play college basketball at St. Andrews in Laurinburg.
His son, James, graduated in 2021 after a standout basketball career. His daughter, Megan, graduated on Friday, June 9 after a standout volleyball career. Kenon found out he received the job earlier that day.
“I had to hold it in because I didn’t want to upstage my daughter’s graduation,” he said. “I kept it a secret for a few days and then spilled the beans Sunday night. It was very hard to do. I was there at graduation with all these thoughts going through my mind, and my daughter walks in the gym and I just bust out crying and everybody is looking at me like, ‘We’re just getting started here,’ but they didn’t know all the emotions I had.”
Kenon, a networking engineer, also keeps some continuity in the program after serving as an assistant on the varsity since the mid-point of last season. It was his time on the staff that helped convince Turner he was the man for the job.
“There was certainly a very positive response to him last year, and there has been an overwhelming response to this decision,” he said.
Kenon also assisted Mansfield on the junior varsity in the early 2000s.
Turner said that while some were interested in becoming a varsity head coach and some were interested in becoming the varsity head coach at West Carteret, Kenon had a different focus.
“We talked to some really successful people, people with great qualifications, and they were great, but what set Will apart was he just wanted to talk about our kids,” he said. “He blew us away with how he talked. It felt different, it sounded different.”
After back-to-back regional final appearances in 2021 and 2020, and offering a coaching position on the Crystal Coast, Turner said the opening proved popular with more than 30 people applying.
“It was an arduous process,” he said. “I didn’t know when we made it available there would be that much interest in the job. It was impressive.”
This is Kenon’s first head coaching position. He has coached rec ball and AAU ball in the past.
“It’s reasonable to critique the fact that we hired someone who is relatively inexperienced,” Turner said. “My response is simple: I was inexperienced until (East Carteret Athletic Directors) George Burbella and Clinton Montford, and (East Carteret Principal) Ralph Holloway and (East Carteret baseball coach) Gary Chadwick gave me a chance,” he said. “I never would have gotten here if someone didn’t take a chance on me.”
Kenon expected to get his feet wet as the junior varsity coach this upcoming season with the retirement of Brian Roberts. Mansfield’s retirement after four years as coach expedited his plan.
“It’s been a dream to coach here, but I never gave it a lot of thought, because I expected Mark to be here forever,” he said. “I didn’t expect it to come this soon. I plan on continuing the excellence of those who came before me.”
