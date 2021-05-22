Carteret County
News-Times
Boys Soccer
Player of the Year
Travis Garner-McGraw
Croatan High School
Class Senior
Goals 41
Assists 5
Scoring points 87
There are few things that guarantee a Player of the Year award, but scoring 41 goals in a shortened soccer season is one of them.
Croatan senior Travis Garner-McGraw was a scoring machine for a program that won its first-ever state championship, captured its second conference crown and finished an undefeated 18-0. The Cougars were the only unbeaten team left in the state and were ranked No. 1 in the state over all classifications.
After his excellent senior season, Garner-McGraw is the program’s highest scorer with 86 career goals and 13 assists. He had 20 goals as a junior, 19 as a sophomore and 6 as a freshman.
The senior was a dominant scorer for the team in 2020-2021, finishing with more than double the scoring points as any other Cougar. He captured eight hat tricks, scoring three goals seven times and slotting four in a win over East Carteret. He was the only Cougar to average more than a goal per game, that being 2.3.
Garner-McGraw’s scoring paved the way for the Cougars to capture the 2A state title with five postseason wins, three of which came in overtime. Croatan defeated Hibriton 4-1 in overtime to win the championship, with Garner-McGraw scoring twice. He scored six goals in the playoffs alone.
The Cougars also went 11-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference for their second-ever league title. The outscored their conference opponents 71-3, with three games decided by the mercy rule.
