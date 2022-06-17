MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls soccer program is undergoing a natural passing of the torch this offseason.
After seven years serving as Matt Graham’s assistant, Cory Noe is accepting his first varsity head coaching position.
“I’m excited about it,” Noe said. “I’ve been doing it for a while now, and I have a pretty good feel for the players that we have, and what the program should be, and how it operates. One of the nice things about Matt is he gave me responsibilities throughout, gradually increasing my coaching load. I think he was preparing me the whole time.”
Graham went 61-43-13 overall and 36-20-7 in conference play during his seven years at the helm.
His first three years produced the best results with the Patriots putting up a 39-20-5 record and 23-8-3 mark in the league with a 3A Coastal Conference title in 2017 and a runner-up finish in 2018.
West went 8-5-7 overall last year and 3-3-4 in the league to finish fourth in the six-team conference.
The squad lost five seniors but returns key pieces from a strong defensive unit that gave up just 19 goals in 20 games.
“We have a solid group coming back,” Noe said. “We graduated some phenomenal talent, but we have a good group coming up from the JV program that did double-time with us last year. We’ll just plug some of the gaps. We have a really strong back line and return quite a few starters, so it’s just about figuring out the pieces.”
Graham said he is stepping down for both family and professional reasons.
“There are a lot of reasons driving a decision like this for me, because I do actually enjoy working with the players and being involved in the community,” he said. “It’s a stressful gig, and it takes a lot out of you and takes away from your own family. At the end of the day, if I want to do what is right by my family and those most important to me, then I have to make the tough call.”
His daughter, Ella Graham, was a freshman defender on the team this past spring.
“That was a really hard part of the decision, because it is quite a lot of fun to coach your own kid,” he said. “It is a special thing to do, but at the same time, it’s also really hard, because everyone is trying to win, so it can put a strain on a relationship too, as anyone who has coached their kid knows.”
Graham said he’s looking forward to just being a regular dad in the stands instead of one on the sideline.
He also teaches both standard and honors environmental science but hopes to soon add advanced placement environmental science to his responsibilities.
“I think that is really important and becoming increasingly important,” he said. “I wish I was still in my 20s and had the energy to do both, but I don’t, and if I have to focus on one over the other, then I’m going to focus on environmental science over sports. I think that is more important.”
Noe hasn’t been out of his 20s long – he turns 31 in August – and will add the head coaching duties in soccer to his assistant coaching role in varsity girls basketball and leading the youth and government club while teaching social studies.
“I will have to pull double duty at the end of basketball season, but it will work out,” he said.
Noe reported he is at work putting together a strong staff of assistants that he hopes will include former players.
He is also looking to put his own stamp on the program.
“I’m a known commodity, and my commitment isn’t something that can be questioned, so there won’t be a crazy acclimation period,” he said. “Not to say I will do everything like Matt did. I have things that I like that he might not have as much, but it won’t be anything too drastic or different.”
And while he’s looking forward to taking over the team, Noe is grateful he can call on Graham – someone he calls a friend as much as a colleague.
“We’re very close, he and I, so he’s always available anytime I need him, and I know he’ll be supportive,” Noe said. “He was the best kind of role model and example that I could have. He is the biggest reason why I am doing it, and why I was his assistant for so long, and why I’m becoming the head coach now based on his recommendation.”
