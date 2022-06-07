MOREHEAD CITY — The 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is gearing up for a week of world-class fishing beginning with its ladies tournament on Saturday.
The Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament will kick off the whole deal with registration and captains’ party on Friday at Big Rock Landing, along with the popular Best Dressed Conteset.
After a day of rest on Sunday, anglers will head back out on Monday for the start of six straight days of billfishing for Big Rock prizes.
If the trend continues as it has, those boats will be competing for close to $5 million in prizes.
As of Monday, there were 37 boats registered via the tournament website. Last year, the competition drew a record 270 boats and a $4.7 million purse.
Widespread snagged the win with a hefty 656.5-pound blue marlin reeled in by Capt. Jay Watson and angler Cole Pirrung. The boat won $1,678,250 in prize money.
Pirrung’s catch was the last of seven blue marlin brought to the scales over the course of the six-day tournament, including one they brought to the weigh station earlier in the week.
The other six blue marlin were a 521.6-pounder off Natural, 512.4 pounds off Outnumbered, 479.2 pounds off Widespread, 448.8 pounds off Following Seas, 446.8 pounds off Anticipation and 419.3 pounds off Dancin Outlaw. There was a blue marlin brought in every day except for days three and six.
Widespread spent the majority of the week fishing near the Hatteras end of the tournament boundary. After angler Cole Pirrung reeled in the winning fish on day five, it took Capt. Jay Watson more than five hours to reach the Morehead City weigh station with a 10:30 p.m. crowd waiting for the fish.
Pirrung fought the blue marlin for four hours, but even the long ride home wasn’t enough to slow the excitement of the catch.
“I tried to take a quick nap because it’s a five-hour ride back, but I couldn’t,” he said last year. “Too much adrenaline.”
The long ride back turned out to be well worth it for the 51-foot Crown Marine based out of Oregon Inlet, which began the day in third place after Cole’s brother, Luke, reeled in a 479.2-pounder on the fourth day of the tournament. There was no doubt on the return ride that this second fish was significantly bigger.
Widespread’s bigger catch knocked its smaller one off the leaderboard. No boat in the tournament’s history has ever placed two leaderboard fish in the same year.
“I feel a little bad knocking (Luke) out of third,” Pirrung said, “but not too bad to be honest.”
Their father, David, was elated at the docks after Cole’s catch was weighed. Not only was the boat he owns in a comfortable lead, he could celebrate Father’s Day a little early with three sons who have boated and weighed a blue marlin at the Big Rock. Connor Pirrung caught a 569.9-pounder off Donna Mae in 2019.
“When we left here last night, we were just thinking about getting some food and getting some sleep,” David Pirrung said. “The captain said we were going out again, and we listen to the captain. Glad we did.”
Natural finished in second place of the tournament with a 521.6-pound catch, worth $1,282,450 in prizes. It won the Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $828,750 on day two of the competition for boating the first blue marlin weighing at least 500 pounds. The second-place prize was an additional $453,700.
Outnumbered of Wrightsville Beach finished in third place with a 512.4-pound blue marlin pulled in by angler Billy Thompson on Thursday. The James Breen-captained boat went home with a $301,800 payout.
In the release division, Wave Paver of Port Canaveral, Fla., finished with the lead with 925 points for the release of two blue marlin and a white marlin. The boat went home with $207,188 in prizes.
Anita Jean finished in second place with 925 points for a $124,313 payout, and Bill Collector placed third with 800 points for $82,875 in prizes.
There were 141 releases all that week, including 86 blue marlin, 39 white marlin and 14 sailfish. The record for total releases is 180 set in 2020.
The Winner Take All dolphin division was another big payday for Big Rock anglers. Last year, it was upcoming Big Rock President, Fin Print Capt. Emery Ivey, and angler John Seegars who claimed the $536,125 prize for a 48.3-pound mahi mahi caught on day four.
Reel Quick won the wahoo division with a 66.1-pound fish reeled in by Lisa Merriam.
Bill Collector brought in the tournament’s biggest tuna on the first day, a 52.3-pounder caught by Mike Casey.
In the outboard division, 2020 Big Rock winner Pelagic Hunter II won with 525 points and went home with a $15,725 payout.
-------------
In last year’s KWLA tournament, Builder’s Choice corralled the win with a 33.9-pound dolphin combined with two blue marlin releases.
The 64-foot Jarrett Bay Hull 59 out of New Bern achieved the grand slam victory with Capt. Brent Gaskill at the helm. The boat walked away with a hefty prize of $130,007.
Overall, the tournament had a purse of $189,125 up for grabs from a field of 132 boats.
Last year’s competition came down to Builder’s Choice and Doc Fees. Both boats released two blue marlin for 800 points, so it came down to additional gamefish. Builder’s Choice weighed a 33.9-pound dolphin, a little over 7 pounds heavier than Doc Fees’ 26.7-pounder. Sandy Grotheer was the angler who reeled in the dolphin.
Builder’s Choice made headline news in 2018 when it weighed a whopping 911-pound blue marlin at the Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament.
In addition to the release category, Builder’s Choice won the heaviest dolphin category with its weighty catch and placed first in the release category with the first two blue marlin releases.
Doc Fees went home with a $13,642.50 prize for its two releases. Third-place Sea Toy, which released a blue marlin and a white marlin, walked away with the same $13,642.50 payout.
In the wahoo category, Natural, a 56-foot Scarbourough out of Beaufort, was first with a 49.1-pounder, followed by Ocean Stringer, a 40-foot Luhrs out of Wrightsville Beach, in third with a 17.5-pounder.
In the tuna category, Release, a 53-foot Sullivan out of Hatteras, won with a 51.5-pounder, followed by Bill Collector, a 55-foot Jarrett Bay out of Morehead City, in third at 47.8 pounds.
The first prize for both gamefish categories was $9,095, and second place was $6,063.33.
