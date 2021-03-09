ROSEWOOD — If a handful of second-half plays went their way Friday, the Patriots were looking at an unbeaten record after two weeks of play.
Instead, West Carteret enters week three of the football season with a 1-1 mark following a 34-24 loss to Rosewood.
“It was back and forth, a good game, but the fourth quarter just didn’t go well for us,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “It snowballed on us pretty bad.”
The 3A Patriots, who were plagued by injuries, gave up 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
They began the second half much like they had left off the first, marching down field looking to build on a 24-14 lead. A drive that ate up half of the third quarter clock set up second-and-goal at the 2-yard line with 7:38 on the clock.
Back-to-back runs up the middle by C.J. Rocci put the ball at the 1-yard line with 6:16 remaining, but the fourth-down jet sweep to Javaris Miller proved unsuccessful.
The 1A Eagles (2-0) then took it 99 yards to cut the deficit to just three points. They scored a touchdown on the third play of the fourth quarter with Terquavis Butler hitting pay dirt from 18 yards out to make it 24-20.
“A field goal down there takes us from up 10 to 13, so I didn’t think that meant a whole lot,” Barrow said. “I liked them having to go 99 yards if we didn’t get it. We score there, and we’re up 17 with six to go in the third quarter. It doesn’t clinch it, but you feel pretty good. They played good goal-line defense.”
The tide continued to shift as West fumbled on the second play of its next possession, and Rosewood scored on the very next play with Avante George taking a 3-yard dive to give his team the lead for good at 27-24 with 9:55 remaining.
The Patriots then went three-and-out on their next drive, and the Eagles responded with another George touchdown with just 2:39 on the clock.
“The biggest difference is that they were able to get the momentum and we weren’t able to seize it back,” Barrow said.
Trailing 34-24, West finally got rolling again on its final drive of the night, again reaching the 1-yard line in the final seconds but coming up empty for the second time in the second half.
“They scored on all three of their possessions in the second half, and we got down to the 1 twice and came away with nothing,” Barrow said. “It’s tough. Possessions were few and far between in the second half, so we needed to take advantage of them. We had those two back-breaking possessions where we fumbled and then went three-and-out.”
The Patriots held the advantage in total yards (349-337) and first downs (20-17) but turned it over twice while the Eagles had zero turnovers.
“They’ve got a pretty experienced group that has been through the battles,” Barrow said. “They’ve got a really good team that has played a lot of football.”
The Eagles were coming off a 42-0 win over North Johnston. They went 11-2 last season and 5-0 in a tough 1A Carolina Conference.
Seniors led the way for Rosewood with George running for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries and Will Harris going for 65 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Quarterback Ethan McLaughlin (shoulder), fullback and linebacker Shane Hester (cut) and defensive end Devin Alteus (ankle) had to leave the game for West with injuries.
“I don’t think we can say we lost because of injuries because the guys that came in played awesome,” Barrow said. “I thought we had a lot of guys that stepped up and played well when some guys went down.”
Sophomores Dalton Newman and Xavier Jones filled in for Hester and Alteus, respectively, with Newman coming up with nine tackles.
Senior Jaiden Rittenhouse filled in for McLaughlin.
Rittenhouse hit Rocci with an 18-yard touchdown pass to put his team up 8-0 in the first quarter and later scored on a 10-yard run to give his team a 24-14 lead before halftime.
Rittenhouse, who received plenty of snaps under center last season, finished 10-of-15 for 111 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also led the team on defense with 10 tackles.
Rocci had 113 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and added 69 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches. He had 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries to go with two catches and 24 yards in the previous week’s 45-7 win over Farmville Central.
The Rosewood game was a homecoming for Barrow, his father and assistant coach, Daniel Barrow Sr., and offensive coordinator Troy Smith.
Barrow Sr. coached the Eagles for nearly 15 years, working mightily to turn around a struggling program that went 4-34 in his first four campaigns. They went 68-46 in his last 10 years and put together a 29-11 league run during a seven-year stretch.
Barrow was a standout quarterback in those later years, leading the team to the third round of the playoffs as a junior. Smith, who was a year behind Barrow at Rosewood, looked across the field Friday at a familiar face on the opposite sideline, as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator was his brother, Josh.
West will next travel to take on a Havelock team that has throttled 2A powers in nonconference play, beating Northeastern 52-15 and Wallace-Rose Hill 56-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.