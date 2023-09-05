It’s difficult to know what to make of teams early in the high school football season.
Each week presents another piece of the puzzle.
Last week in this space, I wrote it was far too early for East Carteret and West Carteret football fans to panic after those teams combined to go 0-3 and were outscored 174-26.
And after week three, it’s clear there is reason for optimism.
East (0-3) still needs plenty of work on offense – the Mariners have yet to score in 12 quarters – but showed signs of life on defense, holding Croatan to 143 rushing yards and 3.9 yards per carry after the Cougars averaged 306.5 yards and 6.5 yards per carry in the first two games.
East had suffered a 51-0 loss to White Oak and a 62-0 defeat versus Ashley before falling 25-0 to the Cougars.
If the Mariners can be competitive again this week versus North Lenoir (0-2), ranked 86th out of 96 teams in 2A East by MaxPreps, it should bode well for league play.
The Mariners are the lone 2A team in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference, ranking 83rd in the 2A East.
The rest of the league is a combined 2-11.
Out of 65 teams in the 1A East, Northside-Pinetown (1-1) is 28th, Southside (0-2) is 44th, Pamlico (0-3) is 49th, Lejeune (1-2) is 59th, and Jones Senior (0-3) is 64th.
West Carteret has the highest ranking in the 3A Coastal Conference despite a 61-26 loss in its opener to a North Brunswick squad that is 3-0 and 17th out of 104 teams in the 3A East.
The Patriots (1-1) are 50th in the 3A East, followed by White Oak (2-1), 56th; Richlands (1-2), 64th; Croatan (3-0), 70th; Swansboro (0-3), 88th; and Dixon (1-2), 101st.
Even if West suffers a lopsided loss to Jacksonville (2-0) this week, its ranking likely won’t suffer after matching up with a Cardinals team that is 27th in the 3A East.
You may have noticed Croatan is 70th despite going 3-0.
The Cougars are hurt by their strength of schedule. Their three wins have come against teams that are a combined 0-8, including East Carteret, Pamlico and Washington (0-2), ranked 73rd in the 2A East.
Only five of the 104 teams in the 3A East have a weaker strength of schedule. Ironically enough, three of those are also undefeated – Montgomery Central is 3-0 and ranks 65th, West Iredell is 2-0 and ranks 72nd, and North Buncombe is 3-0 and ranks 85th. The other two are South Rowan (1-1), 99th, and Carrboro (2-1), 100th.
Croatan’s strength of schedule will significantly improve this week after taking on an East Duplin squad that is 3-0 and ranks eighth in the 2A East.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
