Croatan will put a number of impressive streaks on the line this fall.
The Cougars are looking for their sixth consecutive conference championship in volleyball.
They will put a 56-match league winning streak on the line Thursday, Sept. 7 when they travel to Swansboro.
If Croatan can win its first five league games, the streak will move to 61 matches when they show up at West Carteret on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
If the team can get to the third round of the state playoffs in October, it will mark the sixth year in a row it has gone that far.
The girls cross country team is vying for its 11th straight conference championship, while the boys will shoot for its ninth straight league crown and attempt to take its fourth consecutive regional title.
The boys soccer team will put a 33-match league winning streak on the line on Monday, Sept. 25 at home versus Swansboro.
The Cougars are aiming for their fourth consecutive conference championship and their fourth straight trip to the fourth round of the state playoffs.
The girls golf team is also looking to capture its fourth conference title in a row.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
