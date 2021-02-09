NEWPORT — Signups for Newport Babe Ruth Baseball are being held each Saturday in February from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith Park on 1075 Orange St.
The cost is $60 for the junior division and $75 for the senior division. There is a $10 discount for siblings.
For more information, call Karl Bohmuller at 252-269-3746.
