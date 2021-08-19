OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team reversed course from its season opener on Wednesday with a 3-0 sweep of Jacksonville.
Two days after losing to J.H. Rose 3-0 at home, the Cougars evened their record with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-16 victory in their own gym.
“I liked the outcome tonight better,” Croatan coach Lindsey Gurley said. “There are still some things we need to work on, but I saw some good things tonight.”
The loss to J.H. Rose wasn’t a total negative – the Rampants did, after all, finish 13-3 last season and reach the 3A eastern regional final – but Gurley also pointed out that the match was her team’s first action aside from practice. Other teams quarantining prevented the Cougars from scrimmaging during the preseason.
“Monday was it,” Gurley said. “We’ve been playing with each other for two weeks, so it was nice to see some competition.”
The head coach was impressed with the defense she saw against the Cardinals (1-1), in particular from libero Cammie Davis. The junior finished the match with 11 digs, six assists and three serving aces. The standout performance was a carryover from another one in the loss to J.H. Rose.
“Cammie had an outstanding game Monday,” Gurley said. “You looked and she was everywhere. She did the same thing tonight. She’s an amazing libero, but it can’t just be here. I think last night’s practice (Tuesday) helped get everyone involved for today.”
Teams didn’t get to play nonconference opponents in last season’s truncated regular season schedule, so Gurley is grateful for this preliminary part of the season to continue making adjustments. One of those was moving M.J. Klaumann around from middle hitter to the right outside. The towering senior was a force at the net with seven kills, two solo blocks and two block assists.
“When she walks into a gym, she is intimidating just by looks,” Gurley said. “She can own that and use it to her advantage. And mistakes are OK. If she makes one, she can recover and send another one over. She has that ability.”
Other statistical standouts were Madi Mitchell with 32 assists and eight digs, and Amanda Simberlund with six kills, four digs, three aces and a solo block.
Last season, volleyball was the indoor sport guinea pig for new, unfamiliar COVID-19 precautions, such as social distancing, limited physical contact and the wearing of masks.
With the ramp-up of the Delta variant, which has led to the county school board mandating the wearing of masks in the classroom for the first two weeks of the school year, Gurley is taking a preventative step by having her players wear them on the bench. She knows that if a positive diagnosis comes along, mask use can prevent a full-scale quarantine.
“We’ve been here before,” she said. “We know what it feels like. I didn’t want to go completely away from it, because I don’t want it to be a culture shock if a (mandate) comes back. Trust me, we would much rather be here than at home in quarantine.”
The Cougars will be on the road Monday for a rematch with the Rampants (2-0). They won’t be home again until Tuesday, Aug. 31 against Washington.
