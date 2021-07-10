MOREHEAD CITY — Chris Taylor continues to make history for the Morehead City Marlins.
In the summer of 2014, he became the organization’s first former player to make his Major League Baseball debut.
In 2017, he became the first former Marlin to play in a World Series.
And now the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder is the first former member of the Morehead City club to make an MLB All-Star Game.
“We are so excited for Chris, as he has done a great job of making himself a premier player in Major League Baseball,” Marlins owner Buddy Bengel said. “We are excited that he is finally getting recognized for becoming the player that we knew him to be in Morehead City. We’re so proud to have a former Marlin become an MLB All-Star.”
The 91st Midsummer Classic will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday on FOX from Coors Field in Denver, Colo.
Taylor is hitting .271 with 10 home runs, 43 RBIs and 60 runs scored.
He played for the Marlins during their inaugural season in 2010, hitting .250 with seven RBIs, nine stolen bases and a .396 on-base percentage in 25 games.
The Seattle Mariners selected the University of Virginia product with the 161st pick in the fifth round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
Taylor made his Major League debut for the Mariners on July 24, 2014 to become the first Morehead City Marlin to make it to the big show.
He hit .287 in 47 games with Seattle in 2014 with eight doubles, nine RBIs, 11 RBIs and 16 runs but struggled the next season, hitting just .170 in 37 games with three doubles, an RBI and nine runs.
He played just two games with Seattle in 2016 before he was traded to the Dodgers on June 19, 2016 in exchange for Zach Lee. He played in 34 games for the Dodgers that season, hitting .207.
Taylor didn’t make the club out of spring training in 2017 and was assigned to Oklahoma City. He was recalled to the Dodgers on April 19, 2017.
By midseason, he had solidified his place in the lineup, often batting from the leadoff spot.
He had a breakout campaign, registering a .288 average, 21 home runs, 72 RBIs, 85 runs scored and 17 stolen bases in 140 games while showing some versatility by playing five positions. He ranked 15th in the National League in stolen bases, 21st in both average and slugging percentage (.496) and 23rd in runs scored.
Taylor continued to shine in the postseason, hitting .316 in the National League Championship versus the Chicago Cubs with two home runs – he had one big league homer in 120 games before the season – a double, three RBIs and five runs to earn NLCS co-MVP.
Taylor then became the first Marlins alum to appear in the World Series, hitting a first-pitch, leadoff home run in Game 1 to help propel the Dodgers to a 3-1 win. He crushed the first pitch from Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel with a 447-foot blast into the left field seats to give his team a 1-0 lead.
In his third season with the Dodgers, Taylor posted a .254 average with 17 home runs, 63 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 2018. He reached career highs in games played (155), runs scored (85), doubles (35), triples (eight) and walks (55) while playing 81 games at shortstop, 50 in centerfield, 24 in left field, 12 at second base and eight at third base.
He hit .282 in 15 postseason games with three RBIs and six runs scored as the Dodgers again made it to the World Series but fell in five games to the Boston Red Sox after losing in seven games to the Houston Astros the previous year.
In 2019, Taylor returned to his utility role, playing in 124 games, including 39 at shortstop. He hit .262 with 12 homers, 52 RBIs and 52 runs scored.
On Feb. 7, 2020, he signed a two-year, $13.4 million contract extension with the Dodgers, avoiding salary arbitration.
The season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Taylor was the Dodgers primary second baseman, appearing in 56 of the 60 games the team played, and batting .270 with eight homers, 32 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
In the postseason, he had four doubles, a home run, three RBIs and eight runs scored in 16 games as the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to capture their first World Series title in 32 years.
