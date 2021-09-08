The recent release of the Wells Fargo State Cup standings was perhaps the final reminder of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s longtime inability and/or refusal to address the unequal and unfair playing field in the 1A division.
Realignment – and perhaps modifications soon brought on by the state legislature – has finally brought about change after nontraditional schools have dominated the postseason for more than a decade.
Unfortunately, the current change isn’t the answer.
If you’re new to this seemingly never-ending issue, nontraditionals are defined as metropolitan-area charter and magnet schools and non-boarding parochial schools that don’t necessarily adhere to strict district lines like rural, small-town traditional schools.
Most nontraditional athletic programs have been around for about 20 years, so their rate of winning state titles is rather eye-opening.
These schools don’t just win in some sports – they dominate, effectively eliminating any chance that a traditional program can even compete at the state championship level.
This has never been clearer than in the Wells Fargo State Cup standings.
The award recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events.
Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for state champions, 45 for runner-up, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth.
Last year’s standings look much like those in previous years.
A nontraditional school (Pine Lake Prep) won the 1A division for the fourth year in a row, the 12th time in 13 years, and the 13th time in 15 years.
If not for Mount Airy in 2017, nontraditionals would have won 13 in a row. Mount Airy was the first traditional program to win it since Hendersonville in 2008.
If it was just one nontraditional at the top, that would be one thing.
It is not.
In 2021, nontraditionals made up eight of the top 10.
They were eight of the top nine in 2020, seven of the top 10 in 2019, six of the top nine in 2018, and seven of the top 10 in 2017. They also made up six of the top nine in 2016, six of the top seven in 2015, and six of the top nine in 2013.
In the past nine years, a traditional school has finished in the top two on just two occasions. In addition to Mount Airy winning it in 2017, the Surry County school also took the runner-up spot in 2016.
The NCHSAA devised a formula to, in part, alleviate this problem with the latest realignment, and it moved up to the 2A division five of the most powerful nontraditional athletic programs in Franklin Academy, Raleigh Charter, Community School of Davidson, Lincoln Charter, and Pine Lake Prep.
The formula, however, also affected a number of traditional programs by bumping them up to 2A as well (and 2A schools to 3A and 3A schools to 4A).
Collateral damage, it seems.
And so those same traditional 1A programs that were on an unequal and unfair playing field before, now find themselves there at the 2A level, with an entire batch of longstanding traditional 2A programs welcoming the same problem.
The state legislature has drafted a bill (HB 91) that would make a number of changes to the NCHSAA, including forcing charter and non-public schools to bump up a classification.
Why take this nontraditional problem and go up the street and place it in somebody else’s traditional neighborhood?
If it’s unfair to make schools in places like Trenton, Bayboro, Pinetown, Chocowinity, Burgaw, Mattamuskeet, and Tarboro to compete with schools in Raleigh, Charlotte and Winston-Salem, then how is it now fair to make schools in places like Rocky Point, La Grange, Beulaville, Deep Run, Edenton, Manteo, and Ahoskie to compete with those same metropolitan programs?
The answer is: it’s not.
If these nontraditional schools are different from traditional schools from an educational perspective – if they weren’t different, they wouldn’t exist – then why aren’t they treated any different from an athletic perspective?
No rural, small-town traditional school should have to compete with a metropolitan school that can pull in student-athletes from a 25-mile radius that includes multiple counties and hundreds of thousands in population.
It’s apples versus oranges.
It’s well past time to give these programs their own classification.
Let them compete against each other for state titles. They already do anyway.
This can finally be made right.
Now seems as good of a time as any.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
