KATIE SINK

Croatan's Katie Sink has been named the Carteret County News-Times Girls Tennis Player of the Year.

OCEAN CITY — Katie Sink was the lone county girls tennis player to place at the regional tournament and qualify for the state meet.

The Croatan senior earned a third-place finish in the 2A east regional.

She defeated Greene Central’s Hinson Britt 6-3, 6-2 in the third-place match at Greene Central High School.

Sink eased past Washington’s Mary Emma Holscher 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinal and got by Clinton’s Bailey Spell 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinal.

She began the tournament with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over First Flight’s Emily Yurasek in the first round.

Sink captured the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference title the previous week.

She toughed out a 6-2, 6-4, 10-0 win in the final over teammate Jocelyn Chiavola at Jacksonville Commons.

To advance to the championship match, she cruised past Dixon’s Taylor Wool 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinal and Southwest’s Payton Hughes 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.

Sink went 18-2 this season with a 10-0 mark in league play.

She helped Croatan go 12-1 overall and 10-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.