OCEAN CITY — Katie Sink was the lone county girls tennis player to place at the regional tournament and qualify for the state meet.
The Croatan senior earned a third-place finish in the 2A east regional.
She defeated Greene Central’s Hinson Britt 6-3, 6-2 in the third-place match at Greene Central High School.
Sink eased past Washington’s Mary Emma Holscher 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinal and got by Clinton’s Bailey Spell 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinal.
She began the tournament with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over First Flight’s Emily Yurasek in the first round.
Sink captured the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference title the previous week.
She toughed out a 6-2, 6-4, 10-0 win in the final over teammate Jocelyn Chiavola at Jacksonville Commons.
To advance to the championship match, she cruised past Dixon’s Taylor Wool 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinal and Southwest’s Payton Hughes 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.
Sink went 18-2 this season with a 10-0 mark in league play.
She helped Croatan go 12-1 overall and 10-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
