OCEAN — Gavin Beaupre is glad to be back in the black and gold.
The midfielder was part of the state championship soccer team at Croatan as a sophomore but exclusively played club ball as a junior.
He has returned to the Cougars for his senior year.
“I’ve never had a bad experience at Croatan,” said the standout student with a 3.79 GPA. “I’ve al-ways enjoyed playing here. The gold and black is a part of me now.”
Beaupre was faced with an excruciating decision late in his sophomore sea-son. As Croatan’s magical run through the playoffs began, he had to choose between committing full-time to the Wilmington Hammerheads SuperCup team or return to Croatan for his junior campaign.
The SuperCup team was an invite-only squad for 30 players who practiced four times a week and featured a full fall schedule against other elite clubs. Youth teams from MLS franchises in Atlanta, Charlotte, Phila-delphia and Washington, D.C., were on the schedule.
The new program, how-ever, forced student-athletes to sacrifice their high school soccer careers.
“It was really tough, ac-tually,” Beaupre said of the decision. “They told me I wouldn’t be able to play high school as well. They told me before we made it to states, so they required a decision before I even fin-ished. I thought my last game at Croatan could be at any moment.”
The Cougars handed four teams their first loss of the season in the playoffs, including Carrboro, James Kenan, First Flight and Hibriten. Those teams were a combined 48-0-2 before losing to Croatan.
Croatan defeated Carrboro 2-1 in the first round, survived a 4-3 gold-en-goal overtime contest with James Kenan after falling behind in each of the two overtime periods, got past First Flight 3-1 in over-time and then scored two goals in the final eight minutes of the regional final versus Richlands to take a 2-0 win.
The Cougars scored three goals in overtime in the 2A state final against Hibriten to capture a 4-1 victory and finish the season 18-0. Beaupre scored the first goal in overtime.
“I had actually missed on a one-on-one with their keeper (in regulation), and I had a conversation with our captain, keeper Alex Erick-sen, before overtime,” Beaupre said. “He looked at me and told me I was going to go out there and score, and four minutes later, I scored, and it was just a really good feeling.”
His teammates didn’t know about the decision Beaupre had agonized over. He kept it to himself. He did share the choice he was struggling to make with Croatan coach Paul Slater.
“He is an amazing per-son and told me, ‘I fully support whatever you do, but whatever you do, be 100 percent about it and don’t look back,’ and so I took that step in faith,” Beaupre said. “That was definitely helpful.”
Beaupre’s ultimate goal is to play college soccer, and he felt the opportunity to play at the elite level with the Wilmington Hammer-heads SuperCup program provided him the best train-ing and competition.
If he was asked to make the decision again, however, he would probably make a different one, especially after watching last fall as Croatan lost 4-3 in penalty kicks to Lee County in the regional semifinal.
“I do regret it, but we make decisions, and we can only go forward,” he said. “There were good parts of playing club, but I wanted to come back. This may be the last chance we have for a while to win states here at Croatan, and I wanted to be a part of that. It’s a spe-cial moment for the seniors this year.”
The Cougars started the season with high hopes but went 0-4-1 in their first five matches and were out-scored 16-4. Those five opponents are a combined 28-6-6. Hoggard (8-0) is No. 1, Laney (6-0-1) is No. 2, and Ashley (6-2) is No. 13 in the 4A East rankings, while Hickory (5-0-2) is No. 2 in the 3A West and Jackson-ville No. 7 in 3A East.
“It’s been challenging, but we’ve been playing 4A schools,” Beaupre said. “We’re hard on ourselves because we hold ourselves to a high standard, and so losing by that much to good teams is not great, but we also take into account that we are replacing a lot of senior starters.”
Croatan finally got off the schneid with a 6-0 win over New Bern and a 6-2 victory over Northside-Jacksonville. Beaupre had two goals and two assists versus New Bern and three assists against Northside.
“It felt good to get that first win,” Beaupre said. “To be able to beat teams in our division just proves that we can overcome good oppo-nents.”
Here are a few of Beaupre’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Inception.”
Favorite TV Show: “Game of Thrones.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Rick and Morty.”
Favorite Band/Artist: The Beatles.
Favorite Song: “Imagine” by John Lennon.
Favorite Book: “The Shack” by William P. Young.
Favorite Team: Manchester United.
Favorite Athlete: Lionel Mes-si.
Favorite Vacation: Skiing in Colorado.
Favorite Hobby: “Playing pi-ano.”
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.” – Hen-ry Ford.
Favorite Food: Sushi.
Favorite Drink: Sprite.
Favorite Restaurant: Plaza Mexico Bar and Grill in More-head City.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning states my sophomore year.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Robin Cavanaugh.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Kneel down, grab some grass, say a small prayer.”
Favorite Website/App: Snap-chat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: @PGATOUR.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: My family – mom, dad, brother, sister, great-grandmother.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Angel De la Cuesta, Ty Nickson, Ryne Martin, Eugene Wilson, James McCargo.
Items For A Deserted Island: Knife, fishing pole, axe, a tent, flint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.