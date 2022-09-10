VANCEBORO — Havelock is setting quite an early-season pace on the gridiron after three games, and the Rams’ 30-0 win at West Craven on Friday was actually a comedown in points spread from previous weeks.
Coming into the game, which was homecoming for the Eagles, Havelock had demolished Croatan 42-0 and West Carteret 61-0 in its first two contests. By contrast, West Craven (1-3) was only involved in a single one-sided game, losing at New Bern 53-0, Their other games were a 27-10 loss to West Carteret in the opened for both teams and a 23-12 defeat at South Central a week later.
After a scoreless first quarter between the Rams and Eagles on Friday, Havelock finally hit paydirt with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Donovan Darden to Jonathan Williams. The pair hooked up again for a two-point conversion and 8-0 lead with 7:23 left in the half.
After West Craven was forced to punt on its next possession, Havelock went to work on offense again, and with less than a minute left in the half, it was Darden to Williams again, this time for a 25-yard score and a 14-0 lead at halftime after a two-point conversion attempt failed.
After halftime, Darden went to work again, this time hitting Javonte Vereen for 11-yard TD toss and subsequent two-point conversion pass to Williams.
With a comfortable 22-0 throughout the rest of the third quarter, the Rams turned to the run to get into the end zone a final time, this time with Vereen scamping 11 yards to paydirt. A two-point pass conversion attempt from Darden to Vereen was good, and the Rams put the icing on their 30-0 victory.
Havelock will face its biggest test of the season by far at New Bern next Friday. The Bears (4-0) are ranked No. 5 in the 4A division statewide and No. 7 across all divisions. They beat West Craven 53-0 on Sept. 2 before getting their biggest test of the season at Maury with a 21-14 victory on Friday.
New Bern will likely be the favorite against the Rams who are ranked No. 8 in the 3A division statewide and No. 41 across all classifications.
