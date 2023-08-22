MOREHEAD CITY — A week after other area teams took the field for the first time this fall, the West Carteret football team will start its season Friday.
The Patriots are set to host North Brunswick in the first of two straight home games to open their schedule.
Coming off a 7-4 season, West will see perhaps its strongest regular season opponent in the Scorpions who finished 2022 with an 11-2 record and a third-round state playoff berth.
“They return quite a few skill guys from that team,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “They look sharp. They’re an option team, but they also have the ability to power at you. They’re very good, and they’re very fast.”
North Brunswick already has a win in its book, too, after defeating East Bladen 58-19 last week.
With no game last week, Barrow was in Leland watching the Scorpions. The two teams exchanged scrimmage tape for the upcoming matchup, too.
North Brunswick has a small advantage over West with its first-game wrinkles ironed out. The Patriots, however, have also had an extra week to implement strategy.
“There are some things we’re able to take our time with to make sure they’re super polished before we take it onto the field,” Barrow said. “It’s not such a rush to make sure everything is perfect in such a short amount of time. You have that extra week, and you feel like you have time to breathe.”
That extra time will help West quarterback Jaylen Hewitt find chemistry with a host of new receivers after the program lost its top three pass-catchers. Hewitt finished last season with 2,257 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
As a sophomore, Hewitt led West to a 4-1 record in 3A Coastal Conference play to help the squad capture its second straight league title in a three-way tie with Richlands and White Oak. The Patriots were the highest-scoring team in the conference, averaging 37.6 points per game.
The Morehead City squad opened the year 2-2 before going on a 5-1 run to finish the regular season.
Hewitt threw for at least 280 yards in each of his last three games after not hitting that mark in his first eight starts, going 70-for-112 (63 percent) with 927 yards, 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Keegan Callahan and Jasiah Jones are also major returning players for the Patriots.
Callahan returns after earning the News-Times Player of the Year. He was the best two-way player in the county, racking up an impressive 123 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions on defense and putting up 538 total yards and 10 touchdowns on offense.
Jones, a defensive back, had 33 tackles and four interceptions in his sophomore season.
One of the most noticeable differences on the field Friday will be West’s usage of two-way players on offense and defense. Barrow predicts his team will have six full-timers, while North Brunswick will have just one.
“Our guys are going to have to work hard,” he said. “The team we’re up against, we can’t make a misstep. I like our team and our ability to compete, though. I knew what we were going to be up against. It’s what I wanted. You’re talking a top-10 team in the 3A. It’ll show us where we’re at.”
North Brunswick is coming into the game with a three-headed rushing attack in Eric Mosley, Calvin Webb and Jabril Dashiell.
Mosley ran for 133 yards and a touchdown with a 9.5-yard average last week. Webb averaged 20.3 yards per carry with 61 total and two scores, while Dashiell averaged 6.9 yards per carry with two touchdowns.
Quarterback Tarron Green completed 5 of 8 passes for 82 yards, two scores and no interceptions. Both were caught by Timothy White who had two catches for 56 yards.
Dashiell was also the team’s leading tackler with eight while Kamonte Carter forced one fumble.
