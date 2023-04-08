MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan earned a sweep of the Crystal Coast Championships on Wednesday in a four-team track and field meet.
The girls toughed out an 11-point win over West Carteret, taking it 108 to 97. Havelock placed third with 60 points, followed by East Carteret with seven.
The boys enjoyed a more comfortable spread, winning by 41.5 points over West Carteret. The Cougars accumulated 117.5 points, followed by West Carteret with 76.
Havelock scored 44 points to take third, followed by East Carteret with 27.5.
The meet was highlighted by West Carteret coaches introducing the “Hyman Mile,” named for legendary county runner Sonny Hyman.
Hyman’s son Jon Michael, daughter-in-law Lindsey, and grandsons Beau and John Taylor were on hand to take photos with the top three placers in the girls and boys 1,600 meters.
Hyman, who died in 2014 at the age of 63, held the 1,600-meter record of 4 minutes, 32 seconds at West Carteret for nearly 50 years.
He was a staple of the Carteret County running community for decades, establishing area races, running at a highly competitive level and mentoring and coaching the younger generation.
CROATAN
The girls racked up 10 wins with Ginger Hayden involved in three of them.
She swept the distance jumping events, taking the long jump with a 17-foot, 10-inch leap and the triple jump with a 36-08 tale of the tape.
She also linked up with Jadyn Melby, Reagan Turbeville and Logan Besemer in the 400-meter relay to win in 52.62.
The 800-meter relay team of Kennedy Zaiden, Lexi Tripp, Paige Merrell and Besemer also won in 1:49.05.
Zaiden took the 200 meters in 27.27, Tripp took the 300-meter hurdles in 48.36, and Merrell took the 100-meter hurdles in 16.14.
Cameran Ladd won the 1,600 meters in 5:33.86.
Bri Saunders captured the top spot in the pole vault with an 8-06 clearance.
Cailin Ames finished first in the shot put with a 33-03 push. Ames also placed third in the discus with a 93-11 throw.
Tripp claimed second in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.81, Merrell was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles in 48.44, Melby finished second in the pole vault with an 8-06 vault, and Zaiden recorded a second-place time of 1:01.31 in the 400 meters.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Zaiden, Tripp, Ladd and Besemer also finished second in 4:17.38, and the 3,200-meter relay team of Lillian Beck, Skylar Nawrocki, Eliana Dettle and Hailey Hartman took second in 11:16.27.
El Heald finished third in the pole vault with a 7-06 vault, Hazel Scott placed third in the shot put with a 31-08 push, and Emilie Hayes ended up third in the 3,200 meters in 13.40.98.
The boys were nearly as prolific with nine wins.
Matthew Quispe and Cooper Stephens were each involved in three of them.
Stephens proved victorious in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.73 and the 300-meter hurdles in 40.78.
He also joined Brayden Stephens, Luke Nicolajsen and Quispe in the 1,600-meter relay to push the team to a winning time of 3:21.96.
Quispe took the 800 meters in 1:58.16.
He teamed up with James Wallace, Trey Austin and Nicolajsen in the 3,200-meter relay to help the team finish first in 8:19.81.
Noah Guerrero won the 1,600 meters in 4:27.96, followed by Tyrese Cone in 4:28.57 and Wallace in 4:34.18.
Cone grabbed gold in the 3,200 meters in 10:23.20.
Michael McCabe threw the discus 119-03 to take the top spot, and Pierce Mahnke cleared 6-00 to win the high jump.
Mahnke added a second in the long jump with a 19-05 distance and a third in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.51.
Justin Wax earned the runner-up spot in two events, timing in at 16.53 in the 110-meter hurdles and 42.08 in the 300-meter hurdles.
Wax joined Cooper Stephens, Brayden Stephens and Hunter Poole to help the 800-meter relay team take second in 1:32.40.
Brayden Stephens was runner-up in the 200 meters in 23.06.
Peyton Heath finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 40-04 and placed third in the long jump with a 18-01 leap.
Nicolajsen claimed second in the 400 meters in 50.10.
Austin was runner-up in the 800 meters in 2:00.39.
Matthew Finizio pushed the shot put 45-03.75 to take second.
Jake Carroll finished second in the pole vault with a 13-00 clearance, followed by Bryson Caulder in third with at 11-00.
WEST CARTERET
The girls totaled six wins with Tyler Collins, Ryan Germain and Isabella Mennella collecting two gold medals apiece.
Collins took the top spot in the high jump with a 5-0 clearance, and Germain secured gold in the 800 meters in 2:25.29.
Those two joined Kenley Ballou and Mennella in the 1,600-meter relay to lead the team to a winning time of 3:57.33.
Mennella also teamed up with Cate Siebert, Riley Preston and Sally King in the 3,200-meter relay to push the team to a triumph in 10:48.20.
Grace Guilford proved victorious in the 400 meters in 57.68, and Ashlyn Lewis earned gold in the discus with a 102-01 throw.
Lewis was also second in the shot put with a 32-02.5 push.
Ballou was the runner-up in the 800 meters in 2:27.92.
Collins added a third-place finish in the 400 meters in 1:01.78.
Mary Beth Garrison racked up three medals.
She claimed second in the triple jump with a 34-11 tale of the tape, took third in the long jump with a 16-04 leap and added a third in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.0.
Marlena Mason finished second in the 3,200 meters in 13:37.43 and ended up third in the 1,600 meters in 5:52.78.
Minaya Williams was runner-up in the 100 meters in 13.68 and grabbed third in the 200 meters in 28.53.
Kendyll Preston took third in the 100 meters in 13.75.
She linked up with Kaelyn Mangrum, Jenna Hewes and Anderson Day in the 400-meter relay as the team finished second in 53.99. The same quartet slotted into the third spot in the 800-meter relay in 1:52.32.
Megan Kenon took second in the high jump with a 4-08 clearance.
The boys garnered eight wins with Peyton Wheeler, Lamar Teel and Jaxon Whitaker each involved in three of them.
Wheeler won the 200 meters in 22.60 and stopped the watch in 48.66 in the 400 meters to finish first.
Teel took the 100 meters in 11.51.
Whitaker captured the high jump by clearing 11-00.
The three teamed up with Evan Jones in the 800-meter relay to lead the Patriots to a victory in 1:31.79.
Teel and Whitaker also joined Josh Mason and Jasiah Jones in the 400-meter relay to claim first in 45.13.
Jasiah Jones posted the top long jump with a distance of 20-09.
Colton Ellis rounded out the first-place finishers for West with a 13-00 clearance in the pole vault.
Whitaker took second in the high jump with a 5-10 clearance.
Chance McCubbin toed the line in 10:57.51 in the 3,200 meters to take second.
Matthew Coker secured third in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.19.
Dalton Newman threw the discus 108-07 to finish third.
Jake Knight, Evan Jones, Wheeler and Whitaker ended up third in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:46.56.
EAST CARTERET
Sayvion Johnson put up two medal performances in boys throwing events.
He was runner-up in the discus with a 119-00 throw and took third in the shot put with a 42-04 push.
Myles Shelton finished second in the 100 meters in 11.71, followed by teammate Omari Johnson in third in 12.01.
Those two joined Brock Furr and Jaedon Watson in the 400-meter relay to help the team place second in 46.47.
Josiah Hynes rounded out the medal winners on the boys side with a third-place time of 11:20 in the 3,200 meters.
Jamaya Shelton was the only top-three finisher on the girls side for the Mariners, taking third in the high jump at 4-08.
