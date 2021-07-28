THOMASVILLE — The Morehead City American Legion Post 46 Junior baseball team went 1-2 in the state tournament over the weekend.
The team started off strong with an 8-5 win over Kinston on Thursday, but followed with an 18-8 loss to Cherryville on Friday and a 6-4 defeat to host Thomasville on Saturday.
It’s worth noting the impact of schedule difficulties for the team. The squad traveled with all 15 on Thursday, but not all players were able to participate on Friday and Saturday.
Still, head coach Robby Lasater was pleased with the experience.
“The guys had a great time, and it was a great experience for them,” he said. “Our season was a really good, successful season.”
Two individuals stood out statistically. Blaine Norris was strong at the plate with seven hits, including three doubles, five RBIs and four runs in 11 at-bats. On the mound, Josh Mason threw four innings and had 10 strikeouts.
The Post 46 juniors went 7-3 during the regular season.
