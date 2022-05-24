DURHAM — Going up in classification hasn’t slowed down the East Carteret girls soccer team one bit.
The Mariners may have moved from the 1A to 2A during the offseason, but they’re back in the fourth round of the state playoffs for the second straight season and the third time in four years after beating N.C. School of Science & Math 2-1 on Monday.
No. 10-seeded East (9-3-2 overall) will move on to play No. 6 Manteo in the regional semifinal on Thursday.
East faced a 1-0 deficit after Sydney Spear slotted a goal in the first half, but a Kenliana Dixon goal off an assist from Tiana Staryeu sent the team into halftime tied 1-1.
“Their goal gave our players the boost that we needed,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “We started improving our performance and started to enjoy more possession and creating chances.”
In the 71st minute, Staryeu put her team ahead with the eventual winning goal off a pass from Sydney Roberson.
“At halftime, we made a couple of adjustments and I think that our girls took their performance and intensity up a couple of notches,” Diaz.
He noted that the flat start for the team could have been due to the four-hour bus ride in torrential rain.
“It was a good soccer game between two very good teams,” Diaz said, “both of which did their best to win the game. This time our win was not as convincing as in the previous two rounds, but sometimes you win with pretty soccer and sometimes you win through resilience and determination.”
The win over the No. 2 Unicorns (16-3-1) came after the Mariners beat No. 7 North Johnston 9-0 in the second round on Thursday and shut out No. 23 North Pitt 9-0 in the first round on May 16. They won the three-team 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with a 4-0 record.
They last advanced to the fourth round in 2021, losing to Franklin Academy 3-0. They were also knocked out by Franklin Academy in the fourth round in 2018. Manteo (17-4) defeated Franklin Academy, which also moved up from 1A to 2A, by a 2-0 score in the third round.
The winner of the match on Thursday will go on to play either No. 1 Clinton (23-2) or No. 13 Raleigh Charter (13-2-1).
The Unicorns reached the state playoffs after winning the 1A/2A Super Six Conference with a 9-1 record. They defeated Heide Trask 5-1 in the first round and No. 18 Holmes 1-0 in the second.
