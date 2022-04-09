BEAUFORT — East Carteret continued to show its midseason improvement Friday night versus Northside-Pinetown even if it didn’t result in a victory.
The Mariner baseball team’s three-game winning streak ended with an 8-6 loss in eight innings. East’s last defeat came against the Panthers in an 11-1 setback on March 22.
“That was a tough one,” East coach Daniel Griffee said after watching his team surrender a 6-4 lead entering the sixth inning. “We gave them all they wanted. We were fighting and didn’t quit. It came down to execution, the little things.”
Northside (11-3 overall) has yet to lose in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference, sporting a 6-0 mark. The Mariners (3-7) fell to 3-2 in the league, good for second place.
It would have been difficult visualizing East fighting for the league’s runner-up spot and competing with the likely Coastal Plains champion when it started the season with six straight losses.
Griffee’s squad was outscored 80-21 in those contests, giving up at least 10 runs in five of them, before taking a 5-3 victory over Pamlico (3-11, 2-4 league), a 5-0 win over Southside (6-7, 3-3 league), and a 16-0 triumph over Lejeune (0-8, 0-6 league).
“Throwing strikes,” Griffee offered as a reason for the improvement. “And when you throw strikes, good things happen. The defense has been playing really well, and we’ve had better at-bats. We, had some bad ones tonight, but overall, we’ve been better at the plate.”
Sophomore Jackson Hardy has provided a spark after a call-up from the junior varsity.
He took the mound against Northside when Brody Nelson missed his scheduled start after injuring his ankle in the previous matchup against Lejeune.
Nelson had shined in the victory against Southside, throwing a three-hit shutout while striking out nine and walking three.
Hardy went five quality innings versus the Panthers, giving up two runs on four hits, striking out one, walking two and hitting a batter.
“We were down a starter, and down a bat, and that put us in a bind,” Griffee said. “Jackson did good job for us. He put us in a position to win. Jacob (Nelson) has a hurt arm, and he did all he could do.”
Nelson pitched four innings of relief, giving up six runs on six hits, striking out five, walking three and hitting four batters. Nelson appeared in his final home game of the season. He will have surgery Wednesday on his pitching shoulder.
“We’ve gotten better and dealt with adversity this season, but Jacob will be a big loss,” Griffee said.
Despite his shoulder injury, Nelson has been strong in the batter’s box, hitting two doubles versus Northside, two triples against Lejeune and a triple versus Southside.
He gave his team a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning against Northside by stealing third after smacking a double and then going home on an error.
Northside tied the game in the seventh on a passed ball and took a 7-6 lead in the eighth on another passed ball.
“We can’t give up that many leadoff walks, we can’t hit that many batters, and we can’t have that many passed balls,” Griffee said. “It was just too many easy runs.”
The Panthers took advantage of five hit batsmen and went 8-for-8 in stolen bases. They also greatly benefited from strong relief pitching.
Eli Huynh took over in the third inning and went six frames, giving up one earned run on five hits, striking out 12 and walking three. He held East batters to a .091 average.
Tanner Goodwin hit a home run in the second straight game for the Mariners in the first inning. He also went 4-for-4 versus Lejeune with a homer.
Goodwin earned the start against the Devil Pups and combined with Darren Piner to strike out nine, walk three and allow four hits in the shutout.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Northside…...012 011 12 - 8 6 3
E. Carteret….200 310 00 - 6 7 0
WP – Huynh
LP – J. Nelson
Northside leading hitters Boyd 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Spruill 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Huynh 2-5, run.
E. Carteret leading hitters: J. Nelson 2-4 (2 2B), run; T. Goodwin 1-3 (HR), 2 RBIs, run; Hardy 1-3 (2B), 2 RBI, run; Jernigan 1-3, run; Doans 1-4 (3B), run; Nolan 1-4.
------------------
Team R H E
Lejeune...…....000 00x x - 0 4 0
E. Carteret…...591 10x x - 16 17 0
WP – T. Goodwin
LP – Awtry
Lejeune leading hitters: Gregory 2-2; Ramirez 1-1; William 1-1.
E. Carteret leading hitters: T. Goodwin 4-4 (HR), 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Bernauer 2-2; J. Nelson 2-3 (2 3B), 2 runs; Bates 2-3, run; B. Nelson 2-4, 3 runs; Piner 2-4, run; Gillikin 1-2 (3B), run; Jernigan 1-2 (3B), run; Doans 1-4 (2B), run.
------------------
Team R H E
E. Carteret….....100 011 2 - 5 13 0
Southside.........000 000 0 - 0 3 2
WP – B. Nelson
LP – Bullock
E. Carteret leading hitters: Doans 3-4 (2B); J. Nelson 2-3 (3B), 2 runs; B. Nelson 2-3, 2 runs; Jernigan 2-4 (2B); T. Goodwin 2-4; Piner 1-2; Bates 1-3.
Southside leading hitters: Williams 1-1; Quidley 1-2; Coffield 1-3.
