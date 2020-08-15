So, you just found out there won’t be any high school sports this fall and you’re bummed.
That’s OK, so are the rest of us. But are you mad? Do you wish they would just (hashtag) “let them play?” Are you over 30?
If the answer to all three of those questions are yes, take a second and reflect. We’re in the middle of a global pandemic. There has been a lot of vitriol online from parents and boosters and general adult fans of prep sports.
I haven’t seen much from the actual players, though, the ones who will actually be on the field exchanging body blows with spit flying everywhere and everybody huffing and puffing.
It makes sense if you attend any high school games. It’s an old adage, “The parents are the worst.” Some can be quite loud, obtrusive and demanding, not at all for the benefit of the ones playing the game. The players, on the other hand, are usually pretty reasonable.
So, why would things be any different now? I called and spoke to nine senior student-athletes from East Carteret, West Carteret and Croatan last week and learned something pretty amazing. During a pandemic like this one, when just about everyone is out of answers and waiting on pins and needles for the next rule change or adjustment to be implemented, the playing field between teenager and adult is far more level.
When no one has the “right” answer, everyone’s answers and reactions have pretty much the same value. Whether you’re 50 or 15, a lack of precedence for something of this magnitude means all of the experience and know-how that comes with age only gets a person so far in a situation like this. If anything, the happiest, most well-contented people right now are the ones who have mastered flexibility and are – forgive the sports pun – keeping their heads on a swivel.
When I spoke to those nine student-athletes, there’s no question they wanted to play sports this school year. It’s their senior year, and for a lot of them, this will be the last opportunity they get to play organized sports. Many of them expected the COVID-19 situation would dissipate before the fall. So did a lot of us.
They want to play sports, but they don’t care what’s on the line, whether it be conference championships or state titles. They just want to play. Fair enough. But when I asked them about the possibility of not playing sports this year, no one got mad. They would be disappointed, sure, but they’d understand.
Public safety was a priority with each of them, regardless if it cost them so much more than the entertainment factor non-playing adults would get out of high school sports. Without sports, high-schoolers miss out on scholarship opportunities, time with their peers they can’t get back and a chance to put a cap on an adolescence spent perfecting a craft. There’s plenty more at stake for them.
Several of the student-athletes stressed that their position as upperclassmen athletes meant setting a good example in a time of such uncertainty. It looks to me like they’re setting a fine one, and perhaps it should be followed. A health concern of this magnitude is new and different, something that isn’t going away overnight. Let’s keep our heads on a swivel.
